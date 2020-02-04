US ambassador on impeachment: "That's exactly the call you would make"

The US ambassador to Luxembourg has said publicly that he expected Republican senators to support President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, for which senators will give their final vote on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Deloitte cross-border distribution conference on Tuesday, ambassador Randy Evans, who was appointed by Trump, asked attendees to “assume it’s worth seeking a political favour, would that be enough to remove a sitting president? I think the unanimous consensus among most Republicans in the senate would be no. It doesn’t rise to the level.”
Evans added that what some members would say was inappropriate, others might say it was fine, while others yet might not comment.
The impeachment trial will determine if Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to find dirt on Democrat Joe Biden and then sought to hide the evidence from Congress. Both are impeachable offences.
On Tuesday, Evans described the rigorous scrutiny presidential candidates face in a presidential campaign, describing the experience as “bruising” and “rough” but “necessarily uncomfortable” to ensure the best candidate wins.
Based on this backdrop, he put it to the audience members saying that if they were faced with the same process and wanted to avoid it happening again, “that’s exactly the call you would make.”
He added: “I think like Brexit it will come, it will go, and the world won’t end.”