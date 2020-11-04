US elections: too close to call

Vienna terror arrests, Deutsche Bank distances from Trump, 7 more covid deaths in Luxembourg, NJ legalizes marijuana, Ugandan opposition candidate arrested, jackals could return to Belgium. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
US elections: full results still unknown
As predicted, the 2020 US presidential election has gone down to the wire. Both candidates won a slew of states that they were expected to carry. Incumbent Donald Trump managed to hold on to Florida quite comfortably, while Joe Biden won the big states of New York and California. But Trump won in Ohio after early votes counting had favoured Biden. However, Fox News has projected a gain for Biden in Arizona, a move that has angered Republicans. The Washington Post also has an election map. Some reporters are suggesting that some key states, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, will probably not announce their formal results until Wednesday in the US, and maybe even later in the week. Delano’s Live Ticker will continue to update readers with results and reactions as the morning continues.
Senate race in balance
Democrats managed to overturn a seat in Colorado, but the Republicans made a gain in Alabama to leave the Senate with a GOP majority. Democrats need to make 3 more gains tonight and win the White House to flip the senate.
Deutsche seeks to cut ties with Trump
Reuters cites three senior Deutsche Bank officials who have said the bank is looking to cut its ties with president Donald Trump after the election. In an exclusive, Reuters says the bank has three loans, personally guaranteed by the president, worth some $340 million outstanding to the Trump Organization.
New Jersey votes to legalise marijuana
As well as the presidential and senate races, voters in most states are being called upon to give their opinion on a number of side issues. In New Jersey, for example, over 60% of the electorate have voted to legalise marijuana for adults, Bloomberg reports.
3 Luxembourg MPs observe US elections
We reported on Tuesday afternoon that Luxembourg MPs Josée Lorschée (déi Gréng), Gusty Graas (DP) and Claude Haagen (LSAP) arrived in Washington, DC over the weekend as part of an OSCE mission to observe the elections.
Vaccine for front line, but others must wait, expert says
Martyn Hole, an equity investment director at Capital Group, reckons that although emergency workers in Europe and the United States could get inoculated against the coronavirus by the end of this year, most people will have to wait until at least 2021. In many cases, a vaccine will not be available until 2025, Hole says in an interview with Delano.
7 more covid deaths in Luxembourg
Figures released by the health ministry show that Luxembourg has experienced seven new fatalities due to covid-19. Some 533 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, out of 8,213 tests. The rate of positive tests was at 6.49%, equivalent to 85.13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. 203 people are now hospitalized, with 29 in intensive care. Delano has news in its rolling coverage.
Vienna arrests
Austrian police have made several arrests in connection with the terror attack on Monday that left four people dead and 22, including a Luxembourg student, injured. One perpetrator, a 20-year-old man of North Macedonian origin, was shot dead by police during the incident. A police officer who was injured was aided by passers-by, including one man who is reported to have been denied being able to buy a house by the racially motivated mayor of the town in which he wanted to live. Delano, the BBC and The Guardian have more.
Ugandan opposition candidate arrested
Ugandan singer Bobi Wine, who has announced he is running against long-standing incumbent Yoweri Museveni in next February’s presidential election, was “violently arrested” on Tuesday. Wine is one of 11 candidates challenging Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. CNN and the BBC report.
Belgian farmers fear return of jackals
The sighting of golden jackals in the municipality of Kranenburg in Germany has Belgian sheep farers worried. They fear the jackals may take the same route as wolves who recently moved from Kranenburg to the Netherlands and the western Belgium of Limburg. The Guardian has more.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts