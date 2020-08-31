US Embassy awards $10,000 grant to Luxembourg Science Center

The US Embassy of Luxembourg awarded a $10,000 grant to the Differdange-based Luxembourg Science Center on Thursday.
US Ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans gets a tour of the Luxembourg Science Center with its science director Guillaume Trap on the same day as the signing of the award Photo: US Embassy Luxembourg
The grant is earmarked for a new interactive hydrogen rocket station, planned for opening in April 2021, which will demonstrate how space flight physical laws and chemical reactions work.
“Hydrogen is one of the most promising fuel sources of the future, a technology also used in the most recent NASA Space Launch System,” Nicolas Didier, head of the Luxembourg Science Center, said in a press statement.
US ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans added that, “This grant is yet another example of the strong bond between the United States and Luxembourg to build our futures together through education, particularly in the fields of science and space.”
The new exhibition will be just one of over 70 experimental stations at the Luxembourg Science Center, which offers multilingual explanations, workshops and more.