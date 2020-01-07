US not leaving Iraq, French warning, SpaceX launches

Fresh Weinstein charges, Finnish PM floats shorter workweek and fund promoter hopes for high demand from hungry investors. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Tuesday.
US says it is not pulling out of Iraq
The US defence secretary, Mark Esper, has denied that American troops were withdrawing from Iraq after a letter circulated which said the US was “repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement” out of the country. American’s top military officer, General Mark Milley, stated: “That letter is a draft, it was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released.” Esper told press: “There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq.” Sources: BBC, Deutsche Welle, The Guardian, New York Times and Reuters.
Ex-Trump aid Bolton willing to testify
Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, said he would be a willing witness in the US president’s expected impeachment trial. Bolton stated: “If the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.” Sources: BBC, Deutsche Welle and Reuters.
Weinstein faces new sex crime accusations
The film producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting two women in Los Angeles as his trial on separate cases started in New York. Weinstein has previously rejected the allegations, saying his sexual relations were consensual. Sources: AFP, The Guardian and Los Angeles Times.
Man with knife shot by French police
Police in Metz shot and wounded a man who reportedly rushed towards them shouting “Allahu akbar” on Sunday. Sources: AFP, Daily Mail and Reuters.
France warns US over digital tax retaliation
The French economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, said relations with the US would be “deeply and durably” damaged if Washington imposes retaliatory tariffs over France’s new digital turnover tax. Sources: AFP, Business Insider and Reuters.
SpaceX now biggest satellite operator
SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink satellites, bringing the total so far to 182 and making the firm the world’s largest spacecraft operator. Sources: Ars Technica, BBC, CNN, Geekwire and Space.com.
Uber & Hyundai to build flying cabs
The ride hailing firm Uber and South Korean carmaker Hyundai partnered on making electric air taxis. Sources: CNBC, Engadget and Reuters.
Finnish PM floated 24 hour working week
Sanna Marin, Finland’s new prime minister, suggested shifting the country to a four-day workweek with a six-hour working day during a panel discussion (while she was transport minister) last summer. However, the Finnish government said on Tuesday that the idea was not on the government’s agenda. Sources: CNBC, Independent and Quartz.
First European cannabis ETF
A Canadian asset manager will launch Europe’s first exchange traded fund focused on the legal marijuana sector. The Medical Cannabis and Wellness Ucits ETF will list in Germany and be available to investors in Ireland, Italy and the UK starting on 13 January. Sources: Citywire, Financial Times and Irish Times.
Agenda
Tuesday 7 January, 6:30pm: Board game night at De Gudde Wëllen. Thursday 9 January, 6pm: Expat social night at Max+Moritz. Thursday 9 January, 6pm: Quiz night at TNL. Tuesday 14 January, 6:30pm: Network with internet infrastructure professionals at Lu-Cix’s new year get-together. Thursday 16 January, 3pm-8pm: DLA Piper, a law firm, hosts its “Cybersecurity: New War, New Rules?” conference. Before 31 January 2020: Women of Irish heritage can enter to be a Luxembourg Rose.
Here are 5 science & technology stories you may have missed
Internet: “Google has mapped out the parts of the world where 98% of people live,” per Cnet. Compliance: The Nasdaq stock exchange will use artificial intelligence to monitor for fraudulent trades, per MIT Technology Review. Intellectual property: The European Patent Office rejected a pair of applications which named an AI system as the inventor, per Techdirt. Research ethics: A large UK genetics lab has been accused of misusing African DNA samples for commercial gain, per Science magazine. Biology: Crows may be more clever than we thought, via the BBC.
Environmental hazards
A school bus in the US state of Florida was evacuated because one student was wearing too much Axe body spray, per ABC Action News.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Aaron Grunwald
Updated, 7 January at 3:20pm, with comments from Finnish government that 4-day workweek was not being actively pursued