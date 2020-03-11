US still accounts for the bulk of global arms exports

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global arms sales increased by 5.5 percent between the five-year periods from 2010 to 2014 and 2015 to 2019.
Between those periods, U.S. arms exports grew 23 percent while French arms exports soared 72 percent.
The U.S. now accounts for 36 percent of the global arms trade and in the period from 2015 to 2019, its sales were 76 percent higher than Russia, the world’s second largest arms exporter.
During that five-year period, the U.S. exported military hardware to 96 countries, according to SIPRI, with half of all sales going to Middle Eastern customers. French arms sales reached their highest level for any five-year period since 1990 and it is the world’s third largest exporter, accounting for 7.9 percent of the global total.
Due to a loss of traction in India, Russian arms exports contracted 18 percent between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 despite increases in exports to Egypt and Iraq.
This article and chart originally appeared on the blog of Statista, a data firm, and are republished with permission.