11.03 - 17.03 2020
Win March Delano Live passes

12.03.2020

The next Delano Live, now on 17 March, tackles the thorny topic of data protection and online privacy. We have passes to give away to this invite-only event.

US still accounts for the bulk of global arms exports

News Current affairs 11.03.2020 Niall McCarthy/Statista
About a quarter of US arms exports between 2015 and 2019 went to Saudi Arabia, per a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report issued on 9 March 2020. Library picture: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is seen meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, 14 March 2017. Photo: White House/Shealah Craighead

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global arms sales increased by 5.5 percent between the five-year periods from 2010 to 2014 and 2015 to 2019.

Between those periods, U.S. arms exports grew 23 percent while French arms exports soared 72 percent.

The U.S. now accounts for 36 percent of the global arms trade and in the period from 2015 to 2019, its sales were 76 percent higher than Russia, the world’s second largest arms exporter. 

During that five-year period, the U.S. exported military hardware to 96 countries, according to SIPRI, with half of all sales going to Middle Eastern customers. French arms sales reached their highest level for any five-year period since 1990 and it is the world’s third largest exporter, accounting for 7.9 percent of the global total.

Due to a loss of traction in India, Russian arms exports contracted 18 percent between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 despite increases in exports to Egypt and Iraq.

This chart shows the share of global arms exports from 2015 to 2019 by country

This article and chart originally appeared on the blog of Statista, a data firm, and are republished with permission.

