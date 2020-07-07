Use meal vouchers as stimulus: economist

While increased teleworking could have a significant impact on the restaurant sector, already hit hard during the covid-19 crisis, Sarah Mellouet of the Idea Foundation has proposed using meal vouchers to stimulate economic recovery, by tightening the conditions on their use.
To compensate for the negative impact of telework on the restaurant sector--workers eat lunch at home instead of near their workplace--the rules on meal vouchers could be changed.
Mellouet, an economist, argued: “Using this tool wisely would prove to be very handy.” She noted the impact of telework on the restaurant sectors was significant. If half of Luxembourg employees worked from home one day a week, that would represent 220,000 “lost” meals, according to Mellouet’s calculations. At an average cost of €10, that translates into €100m in lost revenue per year.
Two tweaks
Mellouet suggested two measures. First, restricting the use of lunch vouchers to restaurants (currently they are accepted by many supermarkets and service stations). Second, shortening the period of validity (which often extends into the following calendar year) which in turn would speed up cash reimbursements from voucher providers to restauranteurs.
Tightening conditions would be in line with the “original philosophy of supporting restaurants”, which has been undermined by more meals being eaten at home. And it would support the hospitality sector still suffering from the pandemic (during lockdown, it recorded a 90% drop in turnover).
“In Luxembourg, 18% of employees benefit from meal vouchers, free meals or canteens, that is to say more than 75,000 people,” said Mellouet. In her view, that means “employers and employees have at their disposal a tool to support recovery”.
Reported by Pierre Pailler for Paperjam; translated for Delano