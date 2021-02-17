Vaccination: phase 2 invitations on way

The government has announced that the over 75s and people with high vulnerability will be called up for a covid-19 vaccination. Two new vaccination centres are also scheduled to open.
Phase 2 of the grand duchy’s vaccination campaign is getting underway this week as the health ministry sends out letters to residents who fall into one of two categories. Firstly, the over 75s will be called upon to take a voluntary vaccination, starting with the oldest. A second group includes:
- Adults with Down’s syndrome
- Solid organ transplant patients, including those on a waiting list
- Hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients, in the first 6 months or under immunosuppressive treatment
- Cancer and malignant haematology patients under treatment that includes chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy.
- People with congenital immune deficits
Once they have received their invitation, the over 75s can make an appointment at one of the vaccination centres of their choice. Personalised assistance is also being offered via a hotline specially set up for this purpose at tel. 247 65533.
Cancer patients who are regularly monitored in one of the country’s oncology departments will be invited to take a jab directly by the hospital where they are being treated. Other people considered highly vulnerable can register for vaccination via their physician as of 1 March and will then receive an invitation by mail.
Two new vaccination centres
The ministry has also announced that two additional vaccination centres in the north and east of the country will open on 25 February. The centre located in the sports hall of the Neuropsychiatric Hospital (CHNP) in Ettelbruck will open at 8am, and another located in the Badboeschelchen Scout chalet in Mondorf will be operational from 1pm.