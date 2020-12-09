Vaccination strategy debated in parliament

Four days after the presentation of Luxembourg’s covid-19 vaccination strategy, the issue was debated in the Chamber of Deputies.
Health Minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) gave details on the strategy, nevertheless pointing out that “the vaccine is not the instantaneous solution to the pandemic," adding that we would have to remain vigilant and continue to respect the hygiene measures in the months to come.
This opinion was shared by many MPs. "The fight against the virus is not over," said Mars Di Bartolomeo (LSAP) while Marc Baum (Déi Lénk) reiterated "the vaccine does not provide 100% guarantee."
Deputy Jean-Marie Halsdorf (CSV) emphasised the importance of a strong communication campaign in order to educate residents about the vaccine and the vaccination strategy, proposing the introduction of a specific app to do so. Halsdorf then also seemed critical towards the proposed vaccination strategy, saying that its weakness was the lack of “a clear chronology of the logistics” as there was no specific timeline or plan outlining who would get the vaccine when. “We don’t know when people such as police officers, teachers and the like will get the vaccine, but we need clarification on how this should work,” Halsdorf said.
Lenert responded that developing such a plan was next to impossible at the moment, as there were different vaccines with different protocols on the table.
Nevertheless, the main principles of the vaccination strategy, particularly the prioritisation of healthcare professionals as well as the fact that the vaccine would be free of charge, were welcomed by the majority of MPs.
Although a vaccine is in sight, for the time being the main weapons in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic across the grand duchy are the restrictions voted into action on 25 November, including the closure of restaurants, bars and most cultural venues. However, these temporary measures are set to end on 15 December. Seeing as the number of new infections in Luxembourg has not decreased significantly in the past weeks, questions on whether these measures will be extended or other restrictions adopted for the holiday season, have surfaced. Answers might be given during a press conference with prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) and health minister Lenert, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon after the government council.