Vaccinations won't be required aboard Luxair

Speaking with 100,7 Luxair CEO Gilles Feith confirmed that vaccines will not be mandatory for passengers aboard Luxair planes and described a difficult year, with €150m lost in 2020.
As Feith had already explained to our Paperjam colleagues in November and which Delano also reported, his airline will not ask passengers for a vaccine against covid-19 as a requirement to board a Luxair plane. Speaking on 100,7 radio, Feith explained that he thought the security measures were sufficiently effective to prevent contamination. And the same goes for its employees: no compulsory vaccination is planned, again according to the November exchange--labour lawyers have confirmed a company cannot impose in any case.
The Luxair CEO took advantage of his airtime to look back on a disastrous 2020, as well as reflect on uncertainties for the future. The company has calculated a financial loss of €150m for 2020, not to mention a 60% drop in the number of passengers for end-of-year holidays. Even though 350 jobs are set to disappear over the next three years, Feith has said that no one should be made redundant. By the end of 2021, he hopes to regain results following three-quarters of a normal year. He also spoke about regulation of flights connections with the UK following Brexit, as well as the price of tickets.
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.