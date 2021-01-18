Vaccine delays, hospitality protests, investment company scams

Luxembourg expects to have received 86,400 vaccine doses by end March, hospitality sector takes to the streets in protest and CSSF warns as investment company scams multiply. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Monday.
Covid updates
Luxembourg recorded zero deaths from covid-19 on Saturday for the first time in two months. Of all tests conducted that day, 1.42% came back positive. There were 90 people in hospital, of which 18 were in intensive care. And Luxembourg recorded a rate of 13.90 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Globally, there have been more than 94.5m confirmed infections, including more than 2.02m deaths due to the virus and more than 52m recovered patients.
How it all started—BBC correspondent Stephen McDonnell brought this report after returning to the Chinese city of Wuhan almost a year after the world’s first covid-19 lockdown.
Vaccinations
Luxembourg’s vaccination campaign progressed steadily last week with a total of 3,233 people having received a first dose by Thursday, according to the health ministry. Based on contracts drawn up with the European Commission, Luxembourg should receive 2.2 million vaccine doses, enough to vaccinate 1.25m residents and cross-border workers, the government revealed. Of the total allocation, 86,400 doses are expected to be delivered by the end of March. Pfizer/BionTech, whose vaccine was the first to be rolled out in Luxembourg, would supply the lion’s share, enough to vaccinate 337,645 people. Last week, however, Pfizer announced delays in suppling EU countries, despite promising “binding delivery dates”. The firm blamed the delays on a factory revamp designed to increase production. The FT has more on this.
Ambulance drivers next
On Monday, the vaccination centre at Hall Victor Hugo will resume service, capable of administering 7,600 shots per week, the health minister, Paulette Lenert, said responding to a parliamentary question. Experts will deliver the second dose to carers and administrative workers from Copas care homes, who received their first jabs in December. Ambulance drivers will also be in line for a shot.
Hospitality protest
Over 200 entrepreneurs in the bar and restaurant sector protested in Luxembourg City on Saturday over closures which are crippling their livelihoods. The silent march from place d’Armes to the Chamber of Deputies aimed to show that government aid will not be enough to keep businesses afloat and many will be forced to close permanently if the government does not let them reopen. Luxembourg’s government ordered their closure from 26 November 2020 to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Delano.
Scam attempts multiplying
Attempts to scam consumers through so-called investment companies which don’t carry a licence to operate in Luxembourg are multiplying according to the country’s financial services regulator. The CSSF reported eight such fraudulent firms in the past 30 days, of which five since the start of 2021. It said the majority were fictitious companies with websites only. Paperjam
Frontline worker petition
A petitioner is calling for frontline workers to have fast-tracked access to Luxembourg nationality in recognition of their contribution to society. The petition went live on the parliament website on Friday. Delano
US state capitals closely guarded
Law enforcement were mobilised to state capitals in the US on Sunday after a handful of armed men showed up for scheduled right-wing demonstrations ahead of Biden’s presidential inauguration. The events had been promoted by the Boogaloo Bois, an extremist, pro-gun and anti-government movement fixated on a civil war. Multiple members of the group have been charged with violent incidents including alleged murders of a federal security officer and sheriff’s deputy in California, an alleged plot to launch Molotov cocktails at a Black Lives Matter protest and an alleged plot to kidnap a Democratic governor of Michigan. According to media reports, the armed protestors were massively outnumbered by national guard officers on Sunday. The Guardian, Reuters
Navalny arrest
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was detained at Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday when he returned from treatment abroad after a suspected poisoning by the country’s spy agency. The Berlin flight was scheduled to land in Vnukovo airport, where hundreds of supporters had gathered. But, it was diverted at the last minute. Authorities claimed Navalny, whose investigations exposed corruption in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, was arrested for failing to appear at a parole hearing. The Guardian, Reuters, BBC, Politico.
Virgin Orbit rocket launch
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit successfully launched a rocket in space on Sunday, demonstrating the feasibility of its air launch strategy, after a failed attempt in May 2020. The 70-foot LauncherOne rocket was released from the wing of a Boeing 747 off the coast of California, carrying a cluster of small satellites known as cubesats. FT, The Guardian, Reuters
Agenda
Luxembourg’s Parliament will meet in public session on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. On Tuesday they will discuss the bill for construction of the Nordstad-Lycée in Erpeldange-sur-Sûre, followed by an hour of questions to the government. On Wednesday, parliament will discuss the reorganisation of the electricity market and there will be an extended question on financial aid for sports clubs. On Thursday, MPs will discuss suicide rates in Luxembourg, the bill regulating the use of the blockchain in the financial center and the bill to exempt vaccines and covid-19 tests from VAT. View the full parliament schedule here.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Jess Bauldry.