Vaccine: EU and UK differ on approval; Johnson, Obama may take jab on TV

Luxembourg death toll, US healthcare crisis, Valery Giscard d’Estaing dead, Ivanka deposed in lawsuit, Iran ups enrichment and hilarious backlash over exercise bike ad. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
EU and UK differ in vaccine approval
EU institutions and politicians have questioned the speed at which the UK has approved use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency has said it would not decide before 29 December on whether to provisionally authorise the vaccine and that its procedure was based on more evidence and required more checks than the UK. MEPs and senior politicians also weighed in, with Reuters citing Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn saying that “the idea is not to be first but to have a safe and effective vaccine.” His Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza said he would demand the EMA continues to keep “the bar on surveillance very high” concerning possible approval, according to Al Jazeera. But Pfizer and UK officials have argued that they have done everything to meet all international standards.
Johnson, Obama could take vaccine in public
Sky News reports that prime minister Boris Johnson is considering taking the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine live on TV to encourage take up in the UK. The move was suggested by Johnson’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, though she added the caveat that the prime minister “wouldn't want to take a jab that should be for somebody who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable, and who should be getting it before him.” CNBC, meanwhile, has a report saying that former US president Barack Obama told SiriusXM’s Joe Madison that he “may take [the vaccine] on TV or have it filmed so people know that I trust this science.” The most recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans would agree to have a jab if the vaccine was approved by the FDA.
Luxembourg: death toll climbs to 334
Another four people in the grand duchy have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 334. The health ministry reported on Wednesday that 210 patients were being treated in hospital, including 41 in intensive care. 672 people tested positive out of 11,502 tests carried out. Check out Delano’s rolling coverage for updates.
Healthcare staffing plans
Meanwhile, health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) told parliament on Wednesday that to meet current demand, the government is providing healthcare workers from outside Luxembourg with free hotel accommodation and retired nurses are volunteering in hospitals. Delano reports.
Valery Giscard d’Estaing
Former French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing has died at the age of 94 after suffering complications from covid-19. He was president from 1974 to 1981 and is credited with doing much to modernise French society as well as forging, together with Helmut Schmidt, closer relationships between France and Germany. Reuters, The New York Times, the BBC and Politico have tributes.
Trump still rails after warning from Georgia official
Despite his own attorney general claiming otherwise, US president Donald Trump continued to broadcast allegations that he won the 2020 presidential election. In a video address filmed in the White House and uploaded to social media platforms, Trump claimed that America’s electoral system is “under coordinated assault and siege”. Facebook and Twitter both placed disinformation warnings on the postings. The statement came just 24 hours after Georgia’s voting systems implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, issued an emotional plea to the president to tone down his rhetoric amidst death threats and harassment faced by officials and employees involved in verifying the election result. “Be the bigger man here and stop--step in,” Sterling, a Republican, told Trump. “Tell your supporters, don't be violent, don't intimidate. All that's wrong, it's un-American.” CNN, Forbes and NPR have more on the Sterling story.
US healthcare system on the brink
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the country faces “a very critical time right now” as it struggles to maintain the resilience of its healthcare system over the next few months. Addressing a US chamber of commerce event, Dr Robert Redfield said that about 90% of hospitals in the United States are in “hot zones and the red zones.” CNBC and The Washington Post report.
Iran moves to defy nuclear treaty
Iran’s parliament has approved a law that will see the country’s nuclear programme step up uranium enrichment to levels well above those agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months. It will also stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites. The BBC and Aljazeera examine the implications.
Ivanka deposed in lawsuit over inauguration spending
Ivanka Trump sat for a deposition Tuesday with investigators looking into the misuse of funds for her father’s presidential inauguration in 2017. The Washington, DC, attorney general's office alleges that the Trump Organization “grossly overpaid” for event space at the Trump hotel in Washington. The Presidential Inaugural Committee’s own event organiser even warned against accepting a contract from the hotel charging at least twice the market rate, according to reports from CNN and The New York Times.
South African lottery controversy
Lottery players in South Africa have shown scepticism about Tuesday’s results that saw the numbers 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 drawn, while the PowerBall itself was 10. 20 people won a share of the jackpot worth around €307,000. The BBC and RTE report on the story.
Peloton’s US ad sparks hilarious backlash
Exercise bike maker Peloton’s Christmas ad in the United States has sparked a social media storm, with one Twitter user saying it reminds them of an episode of dystopian sci-fi series “Black Mirror”. The ad for the $2,245 bike shows the recipient, a slim mother, watching a selfie-diary of her first year using the bike. Comments focused on how rude it was of the husband to buy his wife the bike and how ridiculously well-off the couple are. Our favourite came from Matt Fernandez, who tweeted that the ad “would be better if at the end you found out she used it to train hard everyday so that the following year, she could beat the shit out of her husband for buying her an exercise bike for Christmas.” See more comments and the ad itself in this article from The Huffington Post.
