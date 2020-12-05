Vaccine strategy and economic forecast: 100,7 roundup

Delano editor in chief Duncan Roberts joined Marc Clement on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 4 December.
They discussed the government’s latest briefing on the timing and logistics planning for the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine. While it looks as though the European Medicines Agency will not be granting approval before 29 December, prime minister Xavier Bettel and health minister Paulette Lenert did reveal some strategy details as reported by Delano on Friday afternoon.
Marc and Duncan also talked about reaction to the UK giving approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, what is being done to reassure sceptics and Luxembourg’s healthcare staffing challenge.
Talk then turned to the economic fallout of the pandemic and restrictions on movement and commerce, especially the latest forecast issued by Statec on the grand duchy’s fortunes for 2021.
Finally, Marc and Duncan examined the response of the European Court of Human Rights to respond to a landmark lawsuit filed by six youth climate activists from Portugal, which could have implications for Luxembourg and 31 other countries.
Listen to the full chat here.
