Vehicle inspections, food & drinks woes & hidden Luxembourg: 100,7 roundup

Delano journalists Natalie Gerhardstein and Jess Bauldry were guests on the seven-day roundup section of “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed.
Vehicle roadworthiness
Figures unveiled by mobility minister François Bausch this week show that around 3.6% of vehicles in the grand duchy no longer have a technical inspection certificate. The team discussed the impact of the pandemic on public transport and the growing importance of cars and other vehicles for getting around on holiday. A spokesperson for KPMG’s automotive institute recently told Delano that its research shows people are increasingly willing to spend more on transport to stay safe.
A KPMG Survey in April 2020 found 64% of consumers intending to purchase within six months said covid-19 had influenced their perspective on leasing or purchasing a vehicle. Cycling meanwhile is experiencing an uptick in interest in Luxembourg.
Food & drink
These are tough times for the food and drinks sector in Luxembourg with covid being the final straw for some bars and cafés. Bar, restaurant and hotel federation Horesca this week announced that 1 in 5 bars and restaurants could close in the next 9 months, Read Delano’s interview here with François Koepp to find out why.
Hidden Luxembourg
With many staying close to home in light of the current pandemic, it’s a time to explore the hidden gems of the grand duchy. Delano’s journalists shared their favourite recent finds in Luxembourg, including walks and wine shops, and they reflected on the schemes helping encourage domestic tourism among residents.
To round off the section, Delano highlighted some of the the things to do over the next week in Luxembourg, including:
- Cancelled: This year’s Discover Luxembourg has been postponed until an unfixed date due to covid restrictions.
- 18-25 August: Citizen science group Honey Bee Wild is calling for residents to report honey bee colonies living in cavities, be they in rural or urban settings, a tree, the home, electricity pylons, etc.
- 18-25 August: Parents with children aged under 14 are urged to volunteer their kids for a chat for related to an upcoming theatre performance, organised by Larisa Faber and Hannah Ma.
- 21 August: Claire Parsons and Jérôme Klein will be guest performers at the Trifolion apréo in Echternach. Starts at 5pm.
- 21-23 August: Rotondes’ Congés Annulés concert series runs through 23 August and, while tickets for shows are sold out, interested parties can be added to the waitlist by calling 2662 2030 or via email.
- 1 September: Sign up now for the British Chamber of Commerce online conference examining the future of business travel and face to face meetings. It’s a virtual lunch event which our own Duncan Roberts will moderate.
- General: Democrats Abroad is also urging US citizens in Luxembourg to mail in an emergency backup ballot via its website, given state ballots won’t be sent out until 19 September, not to mention concerns surrounding the US postal infrastructure and service delays in light of the recent closure of sorting centres, post box removals, and cancelled deliveries.
