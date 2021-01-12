Véronique Bourgois, new CEO of Arval Luxembourg

Véronique Bourgois has been appointed to the general management of car leasing and fleet management company Arval Luxembourg.
Bourgois took on her new role as managing director of Arval Luxembourg at the beginning of the new year, replacing Gerry Wagner, who held the position since the creation of a Luxembourg subsidiary of the car leasing company of the BNP Paribas Group in 2005. However, taking on a new challenge, Wagner is leaving to become the new director of institutional relations in Paris.
Bourgois spent most of her career with Arval, joining the company in 1998 and contributing to the creation of the Luxembourg entity. Previously, she was linked to the Belgian division and until the end of last year, she occupied the role of sales and marketing director in Luxembourg.
Wagner (58) remains heavily involved in the company. He joined the Paris headquarters as director of institutional relations, a new role in which he will represent the leasing group to international bodies.
He also remains administrator of Arval Luxembourg and will continue to serve as spokesperson for the House of Automobile as well as vice-president of Mobiz, the association representing the sector’s stakeholders.
In 15 years, Arval Luxembourg’s workforce has seen a fivefold increase and the number of rented cars has gone up from 1,500 to more than 10,000.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.