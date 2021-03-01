The virtual Open Day at International School Michel Lucius

The open day at International School Michel Lucius (Primary) will take place virtually on Saturday 6 March from 9:00 to 13:00
Families will have the opportunity to hear staff presenting about the exciting and varied life of ISML, giving insights to typical classrooms and specialised rooms, as well as whole school projects. There will be a whole school overview presentation at 9:00, repeated at 12:15. This will be followed by more specific presentations about Years 1&2 at 10:00, Years 3&4 at 10:45 and Years 5&6 at 11:30. Booking is not required. The links for these presentations, via MS Teams, will be posted on our website under the section 'Open Days & Admissions'. Also on this page will shortly be a series of screencasts, giving further insights into the school.
ISML is a Cambridge International accredited school which puts the student at the heart of everything that we do, treating them as the unique individuals that they are. Our curriculum is designed to equip each and every one of them with a set of indispensable, transferable skills, allowing them to become problem solvers and adaptive learners, as well as effective communicators and responsible citizens.
Our student and teacher population has continued to grow and now represents over 70 different nationalities from across the globe. This diversity is something that we celebrate. Most of our students continue onto ISML Secondary, where they prepare for International GCSE and A Level qualifications. As a truly multilingual community, we are proud to allow students the opportunity to gave high-level qualifications in a wide range of languages,ranging from the national languages of Luxembourg to some of our students' home languages.
