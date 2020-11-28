Virus debate, research cooperation, job cuts: 100,7 round-up

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 27 November.
They discussed why politicians have been at odds over the latest round of coronavirus measures, voted into law on 25 November. Luxembourg entered a partial lockdown this week, closing restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, gyms and other venues.
Also on the agenda was research on Sars-CoV-2 carried out by Luxembourg’s science institutions and why they are planning on working together more closely in future.
Finally, the two spoke about further job cuts announced at Canadian bank RBC and the outlook by business executives on the year ahead.
Agenda:
Listen here:
“Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 4 December. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.