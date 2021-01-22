Virus family leave adapted

Parents of a child can continue benefitting from family leave related to coronavirus, the measures of which have been extended, albeit adapted.
The adaptation of family leave in the event of total or partial closure, or isolation measures, of a school or a reception structure was adopted on Thursday by the Chamber of Deputies. This should come as a relief for many parents since the measures had expired on 20 January. They have been extended until 2 April, when the Easter break begins, but adapted.
Also for cross-border workers
Thus, the new text "definitively widens the scope of application for access to leave for family reasons to include parents who are responsible for a child under the age of 13 who is the subject of a quarantine, isolation, eviction, removal, isolation or home support for overriding public health reasons provided that these have been decided by an authority having the competence to do so." From now on, children under 13 excluded from school because they are considered "at risk" also give their parents the right to family leave.
These measures apply to both employed parents and self-employed parents.
Cross-border workers are also affected, but must attach to their request for leave "an official document from the competent authority of the country concerned attesting to the given situation" in the event of a problem in their child's school.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.