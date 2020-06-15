Virus led to slight uptick in total deaths in April: report

The covid-19 crisis caused a “moderate” increase in mortality in Luxembourg, a recent report has found.
Between mid-March and the end of April 2020, there were 664 deaths in the grand duchy, 100 more than recorded during the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to Statec.
The national statistics bureau stated that: “This additional number of deaths is essentially due to deaths caused by covid-19 (92 deaths observed during this period).”
During the month of April, 397 Luxembourg residents died, an increase of 21.4% over the 327 deaths recorded in 2018 and 2019.
Most of the additional deaths occurred before the middle of April. Statec said there was “moderate excess mortality” rate the week of 23-29 March and a “high excess mortality” rate the week of 6-12 April, but no observed excess mortality any other week. Excess mortality was slightly higher among men.
Statec produced the report using data from municipal civil registry offices and the National Registry of Natural Persons (Registre national des personnes physiques). Population growth was taken into account when calculating the excess mortality figures. The report was released on 12 June.
In a report issued earlier this year, Statec said the country’s overall mortality rate dipped in the first quarter.