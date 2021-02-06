Virus measures, real estate outlook, film: 100,7 round-up

Delano journalist Natalie Gerhardstein joined Marc Clement on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 5 February.
During show, they discussed the latest coronavirus measures, expat reactions and the EU’s vaccine drive.
The pair also discussed the 2021 outlook for real estate, both residential and commercial, as well as new openings in retail and hospitality.
Finally, the two had a sneak peek at the upcoming Luxembourg City Film Festival, plus discussed recent film nominations for the grand duchy, and how other cultural events are being impacted.
For the agenda, they discussed the upcoming Chinese new year, a British Ladies’ Club social, a US post-election webinar with Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, and more. These events and others can be found on Delano’s agenda page.
Listen here:
“Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 12 February. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.