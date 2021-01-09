10 things to do this week

05.01 - 12.01 2021
1

Ask about vaccine

13.01.2021

Researchers say that to beat the pandemic, countries need to vaccinate up to 70% of their populations. But, as a recent survey showed, vaccine hesitancy remains high in Luxembourg.

Virus rules change, US extremists, real estate troubles: 100,7 roundup

News Current affairs 09.01.2021 Delano staff
Connecting airs Fridays after the 6pm news and is available in podcast format on delano.lu (Photo: Shutterstock)

"Connecting" airs Fridays after the 6pm news and is available in podcast format on delano.lu (Photo: Shutterstock)

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 8 January. 

During the first show of the new year, they discussed the latest coronavirus measures, how restaurants are protesting staying closed and the progress of the vaccination drive.

Also on the agenda was the violent storming of the US Capitol in Washington, DC by pro-Trump extremists.

Finally, the two spoke about real estate in Luxembourg, with several housing reforms on the horizon for 2021 but shops and restaurants struggling to make rent in the pandemic.

Agenda:

Listen here:

Connecting” is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 15 January. Listen live by tuning in to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Saturdays on Delano.lu.

Natasha Ehrmann Cordula Schnuer Radio 100 7 Connecting