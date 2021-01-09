Virus rules change, US extremists, real estate troubles: 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 8 January.
During the first show of the new year, they discussed the latest coronavirus measures, how restaurants are protesting staying closed and the progress of the vaccination drive.
Also on the agenda was the violent storming of the US Capitol in Washington, DC by pro-Trump extremists.
Finally, the two spoke about real estate in Luxembourg, with several housing reforms on the horizon for 2021 but shops and restaurants struggling to make rent in the pandemic.
