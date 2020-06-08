Vulnerable: “They said I have to stay at home until there’s a vaccine"

As lockdown eases in Luxembourg and people return to their places of work, hundreds of vulnerable people and their family members remain at home because of a pre-existing health condition. For those whose jobs cannot be done remotely, easing of lockdown adds further to their frustration and isolation.
“They said I have to stay at home until there’s a vaccine. When? It’s the big unknown,” Anne*, a pre-school assistant, who received a liver transplant in 2015 and lives with chronic kidney disease, told Delano. The medication the 32-year-old takes to stop her body rejecting the liver suppresses her immune system, making her vulnerable to sickness. Ahead of the reopening of the crèche where she works on 4 May, “my doctor called me and said ‘you’re not allowed to go back. Stay at home!’”.
During the lockdown, Anne hardly dared venture out of the house, “I didn’t want to risk going because there were so many people out there,” she said. The Scouts walked her dogs, and she continued work through arts and craft video conferences with children at the crèche. Even social life was bearable, with everyone working from home, Anne enjoyed virtual brunches with friends. But since colleagues and friends returned to the new normality, Anne is left frustrated and angry with the way vulnerable people have been forgotten. “You really feel somehow you got left behind, because they are happy to see family and friends again. And you’re the odd one out.”
The vulnerable
As part of the easing of lockdown, the Luxembourg government advised anyone considered “vulnerable” to stay at home and clarify with their doctor if they should work. People fall into this category if they are aged over 65, or suffer from diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic diseases of the respiratory tract, cancer, immune deficiency as a result of a therapy or condition, or are morbidly obese.
The labour ministry was unable to provide figures on how many people were excluded from carrying out their work in this way. Considering that in 2019, some 25,000 people in Luxembourg were living with diabetes, and there are around 2,600 new cases of cancer detected annually, the number of people impacted by these restrictions could stretch into the thousands.
While the social system in Luxembourg subsidises the earnings of vulnerable employees unable to work, it does little to mitigate the psychological strain and isolation felt by people like Anne, who describes feeling like “a second-class citizen”, forgotten by the rest of society as it emerges from lockdown. She underlined the challenges the situation creates for her employer, who has “to be realistic. There's no point in keeping me on if there's someone else doing the job,” she said. Anne was also concerned of the impact these subsidies would have on the social system's finances. “If it goes on for two years, there’s not enough money,” she said.
Anne* strokes one of her two dogs. Photo: Romain Gamba
To further eat into her autonomy, Anne’s high-risk status means she can no longer participate in the driving safety course at Colmar-Berg safety day, something newly qualified drivers are obliged to do within two years of getting a licence. The requirement was postponed during lockdown, but the authority will not make exceptions now the centre has reopened.
“If they could extend it when they were closed, why is there nothing in place when people can’t come?” she said. “It’s not the biggest problem but at some point you get upset about the small stuff because it piles on.” Anne says she is grateful to have her studies--she began an online degree before the pandemic--and to live close to family. “If I didn’t have university, I think I would have gone crazy by now.”
"I hope I can go back"
The situation is similarly frustrating for Anouk Haas, a Luxembourger who suffers from allergy-related chronic lung infections. The 31-year-old visited her local supermarket last week for the first time in 10 weeks. “It was very strange,” she said. An active person who, when not at the after-school facility (maison relais) where she works, is usually walking her dog or with friends, said “It’s not easy being at home.”
Her doctor advised her not to return to work when her employer opened early to accommodate the children of healthcare workers. Since then, the doctor has issued a series of sickness certificates covering three-week periods. At the time of speaking, Haas was due to return to work on 15 June. “I love the job […] I hope I can go back. At the same time, I’m scared because I know my body and lungs.”
Haas has been asked by her employer to see the work doctor in the capital to confirm her status, a visit that risks further exposure to virus carriers. She is not blind to the fuzzy logic of this administrative procedure, when she has been told very firmly to stay at home for her own safety. Understandably, Haas said the confinement was starting to weigh on her psychologically. She has, however, found a new meaningful activity. Haas received a sewing machine for her birthday and is now making masks for not-for-profit the Cercle Eric Haas, a project supporting young adults in difficulty founded after her brother took his own life.
*Anne’s real name has been changed at her request.