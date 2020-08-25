Wasp nest interventions

The fine summer weather comes with a sting for some--a proliferation of wasp nests.
In 2017, firefighters in Luxembourg received 3,751 calls in relation to wasp nest, up from 2,073 the year before.
Responding to a parliamentary question, environment minister Carole Dieschbourg (Green party) and interior minister Taina Bofferding (LSAP) explained that by law nests can only be removed or destroyed if they pose an imminent danger to people. Nests are destroyed using insecticides approved by the environment administration.
Conservation association Natur&emwelt has published fact sheets on wasps and has a voluntary advisory board of 25 members. Last year, it responded to 1,200 requests for information. According to the ministers, three-quarters of cases were resolved without intervention, thanks to information and awareness raising. Nests were removed or destroyed in only a fifth of cases this year, according to the ministers.