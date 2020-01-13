10 things to do this week

07.01 - 14.01 2020
1

Win Dickens tickets

16.01.2020

Luxembourg resident June Lowery has written a brand-new play about Charles Dickens and the women in his life. Delano has tickets to give away.

Wassailing for a good harvest

News Lifestyle 13.01.2020 Natalie A. Gerhardstein
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation Photos: Mike Zenari

Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation Photos: Mike Zenari

Local cider producer Ramborn held its first traditional wassailing event on Sunday evening in Born, bringing together around 100 people to take part in a bonfire-lit orchard ceremony to help usher in a good harvest in the year ahead. 

After lighting torches at the cider centre, participants began a 10-minute procession to a nearby orchard, lit up with a few bonfires, where a cup of warm, mulled cider awaited them. CEO Carlo Hein kicked off the ceremony which the team hopes will become a new tradition--taking care of an old tree and planting a new one, symbolising reverence and revivial. 

Head of orchards Chantal Hellers-Bisenius clipped mistletoe from one of the more mature trees to help it “breathe again,” Hein explained. “It takes about four to five hours to cut the mistletoe from one tree. There are about 40-50 trees here, so it can take a month to clean a section of orchard.”

The best time to prune the trees is from November to April. Depending on the variety of tree, Hein says summer cuts can also be made, but “it’s more delicate”. 

In the second part of the ceremony, a new tree was planted. While young trees tend to be stronger to resist the parasitic mistletoe, they nevertheless still need to be protected. 

Wire barriers are therefore placed at the base of the tree help prevent rodents from gnawing at the roots, and a wooden frame is added around the tree to prevent it from being disturbed by livestock. Hein says the trees can bear 100-300kg of apples if it’s able to fully mature. 

To close the ceremony, Adie Kaye, president of products and marketing, gave a wassail toast and splashed a tree with some cider. Wassailing has its roots in the pagan tradition which started in England and serves to stave off the bad spirits as well as to ensure a good harvest for the year to come. 

Participants then made their way back to the Ramborn Cider Haff to sample the new harvest, have a hot bowl of “Bouneschlupp”, a Luxembourgish green bean soup, while composer André Mergenthaler gave a short concert, charming the crowd with his moving, often playful, works on the cello.

Lighting the torches at the Ramborn Cider Haff
Lighting the torches at the Ramborn Cider Haff
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Procession to the nearby orchard
Procession to the nearby orchard
Procession to the nearby orchard
Procession to the nearby orchard
Procession to the nearby orchard
Procession to the nearby orchard
A taste of mulled cider in the orchard
A taste of mulled cider in the orchard
Cutting back mistletoe from a mature tree
Cutting back mistletoe from a mature tree
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Planting a new tree to symbolise revitalisation
Adie Kaye giving the wassail toast
Adie Kaye giving the wassail toast
A bowl of hot soup awaited participants at the Haff
A bowl of hot soup awaited participants at the Haff
The gathering
The gathering
Cellist André Mergenthaler
Cellist André Mergenthaler
André Mergenthaler playing cello as Adie Kaye pours a new batch of cider straight from the tank
André Mergenthaler playing cello as Adie Kaye pours a new batch of cider straight from the tank
Ramborn CEO Carlo Hein
Ramborn CEO Carlo Hein
Adding orchard honey to the fresh batch of cider
Adding orchard honey to the fresh batch of cider
Sampling the ice cider
Sampling the ice cider