Wearing a mask at work: a question of common sense

While France will make the wearing of masks compulsory in all workplaces starting 1 September, Luxembourg leaders and trade unions advocate common sense measures.
The new French measures apply to all workplaces except for individual offices. It seems unlikely that Luxembourg authorities will follow suit.
“Measures already exist through a Grand-Ducal regulation of April 2020 which sets out the obligations of employers and employees,” Luxembourg’s health ministry told Paperjam. These include informing staff, arranging the company's premises according to circumstances to ensure social distancing, putting in place appropriate signage, ensuring the cleaning of premises, providing water, soap and protective equipment.
“As stipulated in the Labour Code, the employer must ensure the safety of its staff,” the ministry stressed. Employees, for their part, must use the various equipment properly.
These measures seem sufficient for the moment. “The UEL, the Chamber of Trades or the Federation of Craftsmen have worked with their members and ourselves to set up toolboxes, with all the recommendations and procedures,” the ministry continued. And that seems to be effective since “the number of offences or problem cases is rather low,” Robert Fornieri, deputy secretary general of the LCGB said. Jean-Luc De Matteis, for the OGBL, confirms that, “in the companies where we are, the measures are well applied, adapted.”
The LCGB union is in favour of wearing masks in the workplace. “There's the law, there's the health recommendations […] But above all we want common sense to prevail. Wearing a mask at work must be adapted to the individual case, depending on the context. In the steel industry, it's complicated when it's hot, everyone understands that. For some people who wear glasses, it's foggy. Will they see where they are going to put their feet? Protection against covid must not become a source of other dangers for those who work,” said Fornieri.
He believes that “the most effective way to ensure that everything goes well in the workplace is to involve staff delegations and the safety representative in discussions within companies. And to find local solutions. If the mask has to be worn because the distance cannot be respected and it is hot, more frequent breaks have to be offered. You don't have to change everything, you have to adapt things. Wanting a legal framework to regulate everything won't be effective.”
His counterpart from the OGBL is of the same opinion. “In Luxembourg, the advantage is that things were quite clear very quickly regarding the measures in shops, on construction sites, in vans. In reality, wearing a mask is almost already compulsory in the workplace in Luxembourg. It is quite simply an obligation if the 2-metre distance between people cannot be respected. In France, it was less obvious.”
The mask at the expense of the employer
De Matteis also says that “the safety of the employee is the responsibility of the employer, and that he has an obligation to succeed.” Therefore, “if wearing a mask is an obligation in my workplace, it is up to my employer to provide me with one.”
However, the Grand-Ducal regulation does not specify the number of masks to be provided, nor their quality. “Once again, common sense must prevail. Some jobs require you to change masks more often. Some activities are more comfortable with a paper mask rather than a cloth one. It has to be adapted,” concludes Fornieri. While De Matteis highlights the fact “that if the worker considers his safety not assured, he can exercise a right of withdrawal, as provided for in the Labour Code.”
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu