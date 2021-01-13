What information the police may keep on us

What data will the police be able to keep and for how long? These are the two key questions that the draft law on police files intends to answer.
On Wednesday, internal security minister Henri Kox (Déi Gréng) and justice minister Sam Tanson (Déi Gréng) presented to the press the document, drawn up in consultation with a follow-up committee and consulted within the framework of the Committee on Internal Security and Defence and the Committee on Justice of the Chamber of Deputies, according to a press release from the ministries concerned.
In concrete terms, the text determines the purposes of the central file, establishes rules and criteria concerning police officers' rights of access to police files and sets out the principles governing the time limits for storing citizens’ personal data.
The draft aims to strike a balance between the rights of victims and suspects, while enabling the police to do their job effectively, the ministers stress.
This article was first published on Paperjam.lu in French