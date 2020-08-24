When the CSV disavows its own president

In a very brief press release, the CSV clearly distanced itself from the proposals made by its own president in the area of taxation and inheritance rights. It's a situation that smells of an internal crisis.
The mood is not bright within the CSV, it’s even stormy in the second part of August, following two media appearances, first with Reporter and then RTL, of president Frank Engel.
During these, he mentioned the fact that these times of crisis required that strong decisions be taken. Personally, he said he was in favour, in particular, of a wealth tax, a tax on direct inheritance and on financial transactions…
Even though Engel made it clear that exemptions and reductions should be provided, his ideas left party officials speechless.
This is because what Engel is proposing has never figured in the CSV's proposals and is enough to irritate a good part of his electorate.
A few lines that sound like a disavowal
According to information from various media, a crisis meeting took place between the president and the CSV fraction. No one wanted to comment on its outcome. But a brief statement said: “For the CSV, the 2018 electoral program, decided by the CSV national congress, has an unequivocal position on taxation: 'We (the CSV) say no to the introduction of wealth tax for private individuals. A direct inheritance tax is not an issue for the CSV.’”
A few lines that sound like a disavowal. Engel will no doubt have a good time pretending to have spoken in a personal capacity. "You have to be serious: when you are the president of the CSV, can you express yourself in a personal capacity in the media on topics like these? Obviously not," points out the leader of another opposition party.
LSAP open to debate
Deputy prime minister and minister of labour Dan Kersch (LSAP) praised Engel's courage on Facebook, while acknowledging that he must be isolated in his own party and "risks not surviving this interesting advance politically." The LSAP is in any case, he said, open to a debate on the taxation of direct inheritance, which is not only a question of generational justice, but also of "social justice as a whole".
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.