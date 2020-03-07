Where Europeans lay claim to neighbouring countries

Last month, the Pew Research Center published in depth polling about attitudes towards NATO. As part of that research, they also asked Europeans about their attitudes towards territorial claims in neighbouring countries.
When asked “if there are parts of neighbouring countries that really belong to us”, 67 percent of Hungarians polled by Pew agreed. Greece and Bulgaria also had high shares of agreement at 60 and 58 percent respectively.
In Russia, where the annexation of Crimea led to an international crisis and global condemnation, 53 percent of those polled agreed that parts of neighbouring countries belong to them.
Despite attitudes changing drastically in recent years, three out of ten Germans still feel some of their neighbour’s land belongs to their nation while in the United Kingdom the share feeling the same is less but still 23 percent.
