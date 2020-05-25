10 things to do this week

19.05 - 26.05 2020
1

Catch fest best

19.05.2020

Until 18 June Luxembourg City Film Festival is showcasing the best of its extensive back catalogue on VOD.lu.

Where the International Space Station’s visitors come from

News Current affairs 25.05.2020 Niall McCarthy/Statista
Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley (speaking) are seen during a press conference on SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, held at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 20 May 2020. Photo credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley (speaking) are seen during a press conference on SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, held at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 20 May 2020. Photo credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Last week, SpaceX confirmed that it will conduct the first manned space launch in its history on May 27.

Demo-2 will see astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley strap into the company's Crew Dragon capsule and travel to the International Space Station. When Demo-1 was launched last year, it did not carry a human crew. 

Under a program known as Commercial Crew, NASA supported the development of the Crew Dragon as a replacement for the Space Shuttle and they believe working with Elon Musk’s company saved U.S. taxpayers somewhere between $20 and $30 billion. 

So as the latest visitors prepare for their trip to the ISS, which nationalities can claim to have visited the space station most frequently?

According to NASA data, the vast majority of astronauts that travelled to the ISS so far have been American - 151 in total. Russia has the second-highest total at 48 while Japan comes third with nine.

The ISS was launched in 1998 and 240 individuals from 19 countries have visited it since 2000.

This chart shows the number of individuals who have visited the International Space Station by country

Originally published by Statista

Robert Behnken Douglas Hurley Elon Musk Statista Nasa SpaceX International Space Station space space exploration