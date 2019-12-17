Where to next for deputy PM Schneider?

Luxembourg’s deputy prime minister, and minister for health and economy Etienne Schneider (LSAP) steps down from his role in February, eight years to the day after taking up post.
According to Reporter.lu, Schneider will relinquish his role on 3 February 2020. In an interview with Paperjam earlier this year, the minister said he was stepping down for a change of air.
Rumours, however, suggest that Schneider may take up a directorship, possibly with Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal, where two posts will become available in spring 2020, according to Reporter.lu.
Paperjam has previously speculated over a successor to Schneider, suggesting party leader Franz Fayot, who was elected party president in January 2019, could be named to the cabinet. The French business publication mooted sport and labour minister Dan Kersch to succeed Schneider as deputy prime minister.