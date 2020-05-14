WHO endemic warning; Trump disputes Fauci testimony

Fed chair calls for more fiscal support, UK Brexit port checks, Afghan maternity ward massacre, rare symptoms in children, and shelves that can serve as a coffin. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
WHO warns coronavirus may never go away
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the coronavirus could become endemic like HIV. “It is important to put this on the table…this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told media. Ryan said that finding a vaccine would require a huge effort and described the prospect as a “massive moonshot”. There are currently more than 100 potential vaccines in development. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that everyone should contribute to halt the pandemic. “The trajectory is in our hands,” he said. Reuters, the BBC, Business Insider, and The Telegraph all have more. CNBC has listed the top drugs in development.
Trump says Fauci testimony not “acceptable”
US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said that testimony provided on Tuesday to Congress by health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci about the potentially dire consequences of reopening the economy and schools too soon was “not an acceptable answer.” Trump expressed surprise at Fauci’s testimony, especially regarding schools and the effect of the coronavirus on children. “Look, he wants to play all sides of the equation,” the president said at a press briefing. CNBC, CNN, Politico, The New York Times and the BBC all have reports.
Powell dismisses negative rate talk
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has warned that the US economy could suffer further without more state aid to address the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout. “Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage,” he told an audience at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Wednesday. Powell also said that a move towards negative interest rates is “not something that we are looking at.” Powell added that the Fed and its regional banks prefer to “continue to rely on those tools that are tried” including quantitative easing. The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNBC and Reuters have more reports and analysis.
Wisconsin to reopen after supreme court decision
Wisconsin’s supreme court has overturned by four votes to three governor Tony Evers’ confinement orders, ruling that he overstepped his authority by extending the lockdown until the end of May. The Guardian says a poll conducted by Marquette University Law School showed that nearly seven out of 10 Wisconsin residents supported the Democratic governor’s “safer at home” order. But Republican lawmakers in the state argued that it required legislative approval. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the ruling was written by four of the court’s conservatives. More also from CBS and The New York Times.
Afghan maternity ward massacre
Three gunmen disguised as police officers shot dead 24 people, including two newborns, in a hospital maternity ward in Kabul on Tuesday morning. One baby born during the attack actually survived, but 18 babies were left motherless. No group has yet claimed responsibility. Reuters, Aljazeera and The Guardian reported on the massacre on Wednesday.
Brexit: Northern Ireland will have checks
The UK government has admitted that there will be checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea as part of the post-Brexit agreement with the EU. The Guardian reports that junior minister Declan Kearney told a select committee session in Belfast on Wednesday that “detailed plans” include “physical posts at ports of entry”. A letter to the executive office in Stormont, the Northern Ireland legislature, said that checks would be carried out in Belfast, Warrenpoint and Larne. The BBC and Express & Star have more.
Children show rare inflammatory symptoms
Although the infection rate, and full-blown symptoms of the coronavirus, in children has been low, some kids in the UK and US have been affected by a rare inflammatory disease linked to virus. The “new phenomenon” is said to be similar to the rare Kawasaki disease shock syndrome that mainly affects children under the age of five. The BBC and New York Times have more details.
UK in recession, says chancellor
UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has told the BBC that it is “very likely” the UK is in a “significant recession”. The UK economy shrank by 2% in the first three months of 2020 and had already stagnated in the final quarter of 2019.
Sumo wrestler succumbs
28-year old Sumo wrestler Shobushi (name Kiyotaka Suetake) has become one of the youngest victims of coronavirus in Japan. So far the country has recorded just 16,000 cases of Covid-19 and 657 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Guardian and BBC report.
Shelf life extended
This may be morbid timing, but Bored Panda has a story about designer bookshelves that can be reassembled as a coffin. The stylish shelves were designed by William Warren, who explains that there is even a brass plate under the bottom shelf that can be inscribed with the owner’s name and dates when the shelves are required for their final purpose.
