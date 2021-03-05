Why Luxembourg continues to be plagued by geoblocking

Luxembourg’s diminutive size leaves it vulnerable to geoblocking, a phenomenon placing geographic limitations on the sale of a product or service, that harms business and can increase consumer costs.
But economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP) said there is no silver bullet solution. Speaking to members of the parliamentary economic committee on Thursday, following a motion from opposition party the CSV. The party pointed out that consumers were penalized when ordering abroad because many online vendors do not deliver to the grand duchy.
At the same time, Luxembourg companies are obliged to go through specific distributors for their supplies, often incurring greater costs than if they selected a supplier. These costs are ultimately borne by the consumer.
Economy minister Franz Fayot said that smaller EU member states were most likely to suffer from this situation, since the big European powers with a large internal market do not seem to intend to change the situation in the immediate future.
Fayot’s solution was to maintain political pressure and to regularly remind the European Commission and neighbouring countries of the problem.
The minister rejected an idea from the CSV for an online complaint system open to companies in Luxembourg affected by supply problems. Instead, he said that the business chambers and federations should inform the authorities about recurring problems.