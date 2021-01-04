Will we see more redundancies in finance?

The number of jobs in Luxembourg’s financial services sector held up fairly well in 2020, but that trend could change in 2021.
“The biggest risk we see is banks,” Roberto Mendolia, president of the Aleba financial sector trade union, told Delano in mid-November.
One problem is that net interest rates are expected to very low, or possibly even negative, in 2021. That will hit banks’ operating margins (as the spread between interest rates for borrowers and savers shrinks) and perhaps increase their own borrowing costs (as savers stuff cash under their mattress instead of into a bank account, forcing institutions to seek liquidity elsewhere).
Perhaps more pressingly, when “people lose their job, they cannot pay their loan,” Mendolia noted. When coronavirus state aid ends, some companies will default.
“The banks will have to do accruals, net profit will decrease. In this capitalist world, when profit decreases, it means something. Will the banks have social plans for that because they need to save money?” While he cannot say for sure, “the probability is high.”
He was “very pessimistic as well” about the insurance sector. There are rising compliance costs, “people are driving less”, hitting auto premiums, and life insurance also is under pressure.
Mendolia said this was the context behind Aleba striking an agreement in principle for a 2021-2023 collective bargaining agreement with the umbrella groups representing banks (ABBL) and insurers (ACA).
Under the draft deal, most of the terms are carried over from the previous CBA, which Mendolia reckoned would provide “stability” and “reassurance” for his members.
After the agreement in principle was announced, Luxembourg’s two largest trade unions, the OGBL and LCGB, criticised Aleba for conducting negotiations without them, instead of presenting a united front. Aleba said it was the competent labour group.
