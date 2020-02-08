Women’s pension gap narrows, but Lux still leads EU

Luxembourg has the biggest gender pension gap in the EU, new figures have revealed.
In 2018, “women aged over 65 received 43% less pension than men,” according to Eurostat, the EU statistics bureau. It was 47% in 2010, when the grand duchy also topped the tables.
“Luxembourg was closely followed by Malta (42%), the Netherlands (40%), Austria (39%), Cyprus (38%) and Germany (37%),” in 2018, Eurostat said.
Across the entire EU, the average was 30% (compared to 34% in 2010), while the gap was narrowest in Lithuania (17%), Hungary (16%), the Czech Republic (13%), Slovakia (8%), Denmark (7%) and Estonia (1%).
Despite the wide gap in the grand duchy, Luxembourg pensioners had the 5th lowest “at risk of poverty” rate in the EU: 10%.
Slovakia (6%), France (8%) and Greece (9%) had the lowest proportion. The EU27 average was 15%. The highest risk of pensioner poverty was recorded in the Bulgaria (15%), Estonia (17%) and Lithuania (18%).
Eurostat published the data on 7 February.