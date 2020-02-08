10 things to do this week

04.02 - 11.02 2020
Visit TrapTown

06.02.2020

Veteran Belgian choreographer Wim Vandekeybus makes his debut at the Grand Théâtre.

Women’s pension gap narrows, but Lux still leads EU

News Personal business 08.02.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Luxembourg has the biggest gender pension gap in the EU, new figures have revealed.

In 2018, “women aged over 65 received 43% less pension than men,” according to Eurostat, the EU statistics bureau. It was 47% in 2010, when the grand duchy also topped the tables.

“Luxembourg was closely followed by Malta (42%), the Netherlands (40%), Austria (39%), Cyprus (38%) and Germany (37%),” in 2018, Eurostat said.

Across the entire EU, the average was 30% (compared to 34% in 2010), while the gap was narrowest in Lithuania (17%), Hungary (16%), the Czech Republic (13%), Slovakia (8%), Denmark (7%) and Estonia (1%).

Despite the wide gap in the grand duchy, Luxembourg pensioners had the 5th lowest “at risk of poverty” rate in the EU: 10%.

Slovakia (6%), France (8%) and Greece (9%) had the lowest proportion. The EU27 average was 15%. The highest risk of pensioner poverty was recorded in the Bulgaria (15%), Estonia (17%) and Lithuania (18%).

Eurostat published the data on 7 February.

