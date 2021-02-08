Works to make N7 country road safer

Transport minister François Bausch has announced plans to make the N7 between Fridhaff and Weiswampach safer for motorists after ten fatal accidents in as many years.
In fewer than ten years, ten people have died in accidents on the 31.5km-stretch of the N7, 34 people were seriously injured and another 103 suffered mild injuries, the government said in a press release on 5 February.
The upgrade will widen lanes and add a hard shoulder. It will also offer more opportunities to safely overtake slow vehicles by alternating 2 + 1 lanes (two lanes in one direction and one lane in the other) every 1.2 kilometres.
Other works include improvements to intersections and limiting speed to 90km/h along the entire track, rather than switching between 70km/h and 110km/h as is currently the case.
The €246.71m road works also include a cycling path between Hoscheid and Hoscheid-Dickt. Construction should begin next year and take around four years for the first section between Fridhaff and Hoscheid-Dickt.
The Hosingen-Marnach and Heinerscheid-Weiswampach stretches will follow.
A bypass around Hosingen also forms part of the plans and comes at an additional cost of €154.35m to relieve the Hosingen town centre of traffic.