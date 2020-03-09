Yileste announces Luxembourg City store closure

Luxembourg fashion label Yileste announced on Monday it will be closing its clothing boutique.
Luxembourg fashion designer Stéphanie Comes first opened the Côte d’Eich boutique in October 2015, having formerly studied design and pattern making in France. Many of her pieces included fabrics with print design Comes herself had designed.
Despite being open for just over four years, Yileste owners stated the brand “needed the City of Luxembourg to play their part too. They did not. Their last move to create a fully unrestricted delivery zone 80cm in front of the shop entrance sealed its end.”
Delano has asked the City of Luxembourg for a comment.
Yileste, which carried the Made in Luxembourg label, is holding closing events on of 14-15 March and 21 March.
Its announcement to stop operations is the latest in a string of recent closures. Last week, Hans Fellner announced the Fellner Louvigny bookshop will be closing its doors in August. In January, Honey Mustard and the Lassner toy store also announced closures.