Yoghurt factory plan elicits public concern

Some 15 opinions and complaints have been submitted regarding the construction of a yoghurt factory by Greek company Fage in Bettembourg.
The amount of water and an increase in heavy goods traffic were the main concerns raised by those who took the time to consult the 900-page planning permission files for the Fage factory. In all, 15 submissions were made by residents of Bettembourg and neighbouring communes as well as environmental pressure groups, including the Natur&ëmwelt non-profit conservation organisation, before the 10 August deadline.
The timing of the public consultation, during the summer holidays, was also criticised. But speaking on RTL TV, Bettembourg mayor Laurent Zeimet (CSV) said that the commune had no choice as they had only received the files from the environment directorate mid-July and had to comply with legislative deadlines. The public opinions have to be handed to the environment directorate by 20 August.
Questions were also raised about the sale of the land to Fage, which appears to have been a "fait accompli" before the procedure was finalised. The Luxembourg court of auditors is currently examining the circumstances of the sale of the land to the Greek company.
Natur&ëmwelt’s main concern is that the yoghurt factory will require daily water consumption equivalent to that used by a town of 18,000 inhabitants. Fage has said it plans to build its own plant to treat waste water generated by the factory, but opponents to the scheme says that even though an environmental impact study has been made, there is no real clear idea of what the consequences will be for local biodiversity.
Zemiet said that the commune is still not happy with all the answers it has received regarding the factory plans and will again debate the issue when the Bettembourg council reconvenes after the holidays.
Meanwhile, economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP) has continued to voice government support for the yoghurt factory. RTL suggests Fayot wants to encourage more industry in Luxembourg, with the minister saying that the covid-19 crisis has highlighted the grand duchy’s overreliance on the services sector. The factory will create at least 100 jobs. However, with planning permission still up in the air, no timetable is given for the completion of this project.