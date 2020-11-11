Youth helpline sees suicide contacts spike

A mental health support service for young people has experienced a worrying spike in requests for help from people experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Kanner Jugend Telefon saw the number of people contacting their services rise from 24 in (January to October) 2019 to 33 in 2020, according to the health minister.
People using the service who expressed suicidal thoughts were most likely to be depressed, suffer anxiety, exhibiting self-destructive behaviours or were acutely lonely.
The results were shared by health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) responding to a parliamentary question. The minister said that according to data from the period since the pandemic began in March, compared to the average from 2015-2019, there was no evidence to suggest an increase in the number of suicides recorded in Luxembourg. “Even by expanding the analysis to include deaths in which intention has not been determined, we did not observe an increase,” Lenert wrote.
The Centre d’Information et de Prévention (CIP) received around 30 calls per month in relation to suicidal ideation before the pandemic. Lenert said this number had not “risen substantially and, during lockdown, the CIP noted a drop in telephone calls from people seeking psychological support.”