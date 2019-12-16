10 things to do this week

17.12 - 31.12 2019

Brexit: “Important decisions need to be taken”

Snapshots Current affairs 16.12.2019 Aaron Grunwald
Photo: LaLa La Photo

It is “now clear the UK will leave the EU on 31 January” and the two sides “need to move quickly to negotiate the future relationship,” the UK ambassador to Luxembourg has said.

John Marshall, UK ambassador to the grand duchy, is seen speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
John Marshall, UK ambassador to Luxembourg, and Daniel Eischen, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg, are seen during the chamber’s annual Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Paola Liszka Draper (centre), Jason Rea (right) seen during the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Freda Deed (second from left), Robert Deed (third from left), Stephen Evans (on right)
Sara Speed and Marc Mehlen
Jane Mottet-O’Brien
Ian Sanderson (left), Jane Mottet-O’Brien (second from left), Elena Cravtov (on right)
Henry Munster and Christian Barkei
Michael Chamier and Sandro Pace-Bonello
Saskia van Rijswijk, Anne-Sophie Pevergne and Claudine Bettendroffer
David Wallace (centre), Curt Shepherd (on right)
Graeme Reynolds and Graeme Brownlie
Simône van Schouwenburg, Caroline Mühlfenzl and Pascal Dorban
Sebastian Eberwein, Artur Sosna
Philippa Wilson and Jenny Cassells
Jean-Marie Bettinger and Cathrine Foldberg Moller
Joseph Huggard and Keith O’Donnell
Roel Schrijen (centre), Barry Howarth (right)
David Wallace (centre)
Julie Edde, Laura Abbracciavento, Marie-Louise Ashworth and Jane-Anne Frankel
Wayne Codd and Aidan O’Sullivan
David Claus and Nasir Zubairi
Claudia Neumeister (on right)
Arlette Marzi and Benoît Berger
Lynn Holland, David Holland, Tanyth Blackler and Mandy Patrick
Claire Towlson and Jessica Whytehorn
Carlos Antunes, Roger Barker and Luc De Vet
Annie Burton, Charlotte Wallace, Aude Francois and Angela Taylor
Claudine Bettendroffer (second from left), David Kitzinger (third from left), Janine Notter (on right)
Anna Fox (centre)
Daniel Eischen, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg, is seen speaking at the BCC’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Darren Robinson listens to a speech during the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Daniel Eischen, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg, is seen speaking at the BCC’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Attendees are seen during the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Ian Sanderson
Attendees are seen during the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
The British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon was held at the Hémicycle in Kirchberg, 13 December 2019Re
Jill Saville
Delano contributor Stephen Evans
Attendees are seen during the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Rebecca Kellagher of the British Chamber of Commerce and Sophie Kerschen MBE
John Marshall, UK ambassador to Luxembourg, seen during the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s annual Christmas luncheon, 13 December 2019
Darren Gorman, Christian Daws, Delano journalist Aaron Grunwald, Delano sales rep Stéphanie Cregut, Angela Taylor, Charlotte Wallace, Annie Burton and Elena Cravtov
Delano was a co-sponsor of the event
The British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s Christmas luncheon was held at the Hémicycle in Kirchberg, 13 December 2019
Photo: LaLa La Photo

“Important decisions need to be taken” by the British government on where the UK will place itself on the “spectrum of alignment and divergence” with EU rules, John Marshall told members of the Luxembourg’s international business community on Friday. 2020 “is clearly a very important year,” he commented.

Marshall was speaking just a few hours after Boris Johnson and the Conservative party won a majority in the UK House of Commons, but well before the new government would be formed. So Marshall was stridently neutral in his talk.

In fact, he spoke about the position of British ambassadors during a fair chunk of his address. Many people assume, he said, that UK ambassadors are political appointees (as, for example, US ambassadors are). In the vast majority of cases, that is not true. British diplomats are impartial civil servants, Marshall stressed. That means “when the government changes [British diplomats] stay to deliver the policies of the incoming government.” Although, he did concede there are rare exceptions when diplomats resign rather than represent views that conflict with their own.

But, as a rule, “we keep our opinions private,” Marshall stated. “We serve the government of the day within the law.” This assures a certain level of “continuity” and means “any elected government can have confidence in us to deliver their policies.”

Marshall delivered his address at the British Chamber of Commerce for Luxembourg’s annual Christmas luncheon. Its chairman, Daniel Eischen, noted in his comments that having a majority government in the UK would “probably answer all the questions we had up till now” about Brexit.

