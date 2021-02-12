10 things to do this week

09.02 - 16.02 2021
1

Join US post-election chat

10.02.2021

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...

Business & cultural groups celebrate Chinese new year

Snapshots Business 12.02.2021 Delano

Several international organisations marked lunar new year during a virtual lunar new year fete this week.

Members of the China-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce are seen in a screengrab of the Chinese new year e-celebration, marking the year of the ox, 8 February 2021
Members of the Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg are seen in a screengrab of the Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
About 170 people participated in the Chinese new year e-celebration organised by Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, China-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg and the China Cultural Center in Luxembourg, 8 February 2021
Yang Xaiorong, China’s ambassador to Luxembourg, is seen delivering a video address to a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
King Zhujun Xie, president of the Chinalux steering committee, is seen speaking during a virtual lunar year celebration that Chinalux co-organised, 8 February 2021
Vincent Hieff, Luxembourg’s consul general in Shanghai, and consul staff are seen during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Franz Fayot, Luxembourg’s economy minister (LSAP), is seen delivering a video address to a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
The jazz artist Gast Waltzing is seen performing during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Jauffrey Bareille, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg, is seen delivering a video address to a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Lex Delles, the SME and tourism minister (DP), is seen delivering a video address to a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Luc Frieden, chairman of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, is seen delivering a video address to a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Vincent Hieff, Luxembourg’s consul general in Shanghai, is seen speaking during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
William Zhang, CEO of Huawei Luxembourg, is seen speaking during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Zhang Jing of the China Cultural Center in Luxembourg is seen speaking during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Zhang Yong of the Euro-Asie travel agency is seen speaking during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Jiang Chenchen of the Confucius Institute is seen speaking during a Chinese new year e-celebration, 8 February 2021
Stéphane Pallage, rector of the University of Luxembourg, is seen speaking during a Chinese new year e-celebration marking the start of the year of the ox, 8 February 2021
The year of the ox starts on Friday 12 February. In honour of the occasion, government, business and cultural leaders in both China and Luxembourg spoke during an online celebration. The formal comments covered connections during the covid-19 pandemic, and the growing financial and logistics links between the grand duchy and middle kingdom.

Several musical, dance and acrobatics performances were featured.

The event was hosted by the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, China-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg, the China Cultural Center in Luxembourg, along with Euro-Asie, on Monday 8 February.

