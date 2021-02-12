Business & cultural groups celebrate Chinese new year

Organised by the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce (LACC) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Luxembourg (AMCHAM), this webinar will see Luxembourg ambassador to the US Gaston Stronck, pictu...
Several international organisations marked lunar new year during a virtual lunar new year fete this week.
The year of the ox starts on Friday 12 February. In honour of the occasion, government, business and cultural leaders in both China and Luxembourg spoke during an online celebration. The formal comments covered connections during the covid-19 pandemic, and the growing financial and logistics links between the grand duchy and middle kingdom.
Several musical, dance and acrobatics performances were featured.
The event was hosted by the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, China-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg, the China Cultural Center in Luxembourg, along with Euro-Asie, on Monday 8 February.
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close