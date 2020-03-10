10 things to do this week

11.03 - 17.03 2020
Win March Delano Live passes

12.03.2020

The next Delano Live, now on 17 March, tackles the thorny topic of data protection and online privacy. We have passes to give away to this invite-only event.

Coffee, books & undies for BLC IWD

Snapshots Lifestyle 10.03.2020 Delano staff
The BLC has been around in Luxembourg for over 50 years

Photo: LaLa La Photo

Community group the British Ladies Club marked international women’s day with a fundraising coffee morning at their treasurer’s home on Monday.

The BLC marked international women's day with a fundraising coffee morning, 8 March 2020
Donations from a book sale went to two charities
The morning was a chance for members to catch up
The BLC has been around in Luxembourg for over 50 years
Cake, tea and coffee fuelled much of the event
Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Natalie Gerhardstein talk about Delano, 8 March 2020
Members chat about their experiences of moving to Luxembourg
Long-term resident Enid Isaac talks about life in Luxembourg in the 1970s
Natalie Gerhardstein introduces herself to the group
Jess Bauldry holds up a copy of the latest Delano Magazine
A BLC member flicks through the Expat Guide
Members talked about the challenges of living in Luxembourg
The event took place in the home of BLC treasurer Janet Macey, 8 March 2020
Delicious cakes on display
Janet Macey, pictured right, is BLC treasurer
Jess Bauldry speaks with Enid Isaac
A collection of underwear for the charity Smalls for All
Photo: LaLa La Photo

Secondhand books for sale, sumptuous cakes and a women’s underwear collection made for a fun start to the week and a chance to help those less fortunate.

The underwear drive was on behalf of Smalls for All, a Scottish charity collecting and distributing underwear to help women and children in Africa and the UK.

Donations from the book and cake sales meanwhile went to Rahna, a Luxembourg not-for-profit training guide dogs to support people with disabilities, and to The Honeypot, a UK charity supporting young carers in the UK.

Delano magazine had a special invite to talk about its activities as a journalism outlet in Luxembourg.

The BLC, which celebrated its fiftieth anniversary in 2019, organises regular events for its members. The next big BLC event not to be missed is the annual car boot sale, taking place on 16 May in Luxembourg-Kirchberg.

