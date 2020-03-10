Coffee, books & undies for BLC IWD

Community group the British Ladies Club marked international women’s day with a fundraising coffee morning at their treasurer’s home on Monday.
Photo: LaLa La Photo
Secondhand books for sale, sumptuous cakes and a women’s underwear collection made for a fun start to the week and a chance to help those less fortunate.
The underwear drive was on behalf of Smalls for All, a Scottish charity collecting and distributing underwear to help women and children in Africa and the UK.
Donations from the book and cake sales meanwhile went to Rahna, a Luxembourg not-for-profit training guide dogs to support people with disabilities, and to The Honeypot, a UK charity supporting young carers in the UK.
Delano magazine had a special invite to talk about its activities as a journalism outlet in Luxembourg.
The BLC, which celebrated its fiftieth anniversary in 2019, organises regular events for its members. The next big BLC event not to be missed is the annual car boot sale, taking place on 16 May in Luxembourg-Kirchberg.