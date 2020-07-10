Delano celebrates Expat Guide release

Paperjam Club organised its first physical event since March with a physical distancing Delano Live cocktail at the Brasserie Schuman on Thursday 9 July.
Photo: Jan Hanrion/Maison Moderne
The weather played its part in allowing the Paperjam Club team to host its first event since before the confinement of 16 March to take place outside in glorious sunshine. The occasion, to mark the launch of Delano’s 2020-21 Expat Guide, which was officially published on 10 July.
Several guests, including British ambassador John Marshall, enjoyed drinks and finger food in glorious sunshine in a cordoned off area of the Brasserie Schuman’s terrace. For many, it was a first opportunity to socialise and network for four months.