25.08 - 01.09 2020
26.08.2020

Delano’s Aaron Grunwald hosts a live online talk with computer security researcher and digital literacy trainer Chris Pinchen.

“D’Stad lieft” keeps kids entertained this summer

Many summertime staple events in the capital, such as the Schueberfouer fun fair and free outdoor concerts, have been cancelled this year due to the covid-19 outbreak. However, the City of Luxembourg has organised a series of smaller alternative events called “D’Stad lieft” (“My city’s alive”).

A Ferris wheel in Kinnekswiss Park is seen as part of the City of Luxembourg’s “D’Stad lieft” (“My city’s alive”) series of family-friendly events held over the summer, 22 July 2020
Kinnekswiss Park is one of several Luxembourg City neighbourhood locations with a “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site this summer
A food and drink stand in Kinnekswiss Park, part of the City of Luxembourg’s “D’Stad lieft” initiative
Kinnekswiss Park is one of several Luxembourg City neighbourhood locations with a “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site this summer
The Villa Vauban, in Luxembourg City’s Municipal Park, is one of several Luxembourg City neighbourhood locations with a “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site this summer
The Villa Vauban hosts rides for small children and a refreshment stand as part of the capital’s “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair programme
“D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site on the place de la Constitution, 22 July 2020
Place de la Constitution is one of several Luxembourg City neighbourhood locations with a “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site this summer
Place de la Constitution, in Luxembourg City-Centre hosts several children’s rides during the capital’s “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair programme this summer
Place de la Constitution is one of several Luxembourg City neighbourhood locations with a “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site this summer
Luxembourg City’s “D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair sites feature food and drink stands, such as this one seen on the place de la Constitution, in the city centre, seen on 22 July 2020
Place de la Constitution is one of several Luxembourg City neighbourhood locations with a “D’Stad lieft” mini-fun fair site this summer
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
Health measures have been implemented at “D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
Health measures have been implemented at “D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Jeanne d’Arc, in Bonnevoie
A merry-go-round swing seen on the place Auguste Laurent, in Limpertsberg
A refreshment stand at “D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Auguste Laurent, in Limpertsberg
“D’Stad lieft” summer mini-fun fair site on the place Auguste Laurent, in Limpertsberg, seen on 22 July 2020
D’Stad lieft sites have been set up in several neighbourhoods across the capital, and feature funfair rides, food and drink stands, and other attractions. Many of the activities are free.

The city said it has implemented strict safety precautions, including protective barriers, social distancing markings and disinfecting equipment between each ride.

D’Stad lieft runs through 13 September.

