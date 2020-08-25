“D’Stad lieft” keeps kids entertained this summer

Many summertime staple events in the capital, such as the Schueberfouer fun fair and free outdoor concerts, have been cancelled this year due to the covid-19 outbreak. However, the City of Luxembourg has organised a series of smaller alternative events called “D’Stad lieft” (“My city’s alive”).
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne
D’Stad lieft sites have been set up in several neighbourhoods across the capital, and feature funfair rides, food and drink stands, and other attractions. Many of the activities are free.
The city said it has implemented strict safety precautions, including protective barriers, social distancing markings and disinfecting equipment between each ride.
