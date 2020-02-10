Everest comes to Luxembourg for fundraiser

Sheetal Pfeiffer, Pires Pfeiffer, Elma Dharini and Susi Estgen
Photo: LaLa La Photo
Lively music, a visit from the prime minister and a virtual ascent of Mount Everest (by treadmill) all combined to create a memorable forty-second bazaar for the Aide à l’Enfance de l’Inde.
Photo: LaLa La Photo
Xavier Bettel (DP) and family minister Corinne Cahen (DP) mingled with the crowds at the Sandweiler cultural centre on Sunday. They and the hundreds of other visitors and supporters bought gifts, took part in workshops and tasted authentic Indian cuisine which, this year, included Dosa pancakes made by association director Françoise Binsfeld.
“The Mount Everest Challenge was a real highlight,” Binsfeld said, explaining that as part of the challenge Jean-Marie Wildgen climbed 22 kilometres with a gradient of 12% on a treadmill. Thirty years ago the Luxembourger had adopted two Indian children thanks to the connections the association provided. “That was why he wanted to give something back to us […] His two children were there. They now have their own kids,” the director said.
The bazaar helped raise around €25,000 for the not for profit’s activities in India and Nepal, which this year focus on improving social conditions for women and girls. Among the many projects they highlighted on Sunday are dedicated to fighting child marriage in India and treating women victims of sexual abuse in Nepal following the 1996-2006 civil war. The association’s activities are 80% financed by the development and cooperation ministry.
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close