Veteran Belgian choreographer Wim Vandekeybus makes his debut at the Grand Théâtre.

Everest comes to Luxembourg for fundraiser

Snapshots 10.02.2020 Jess Bauldry
Sheetal Pfeiffer, Pires Pfeiffer, Elma Dharini and Susi Estgen

Photo: LaLa La Photo

Lively music, a visit from the prime minister and a virtual ascent of Mount Everest (by treadmill) all combined to create a memorable forty-second bazaar for the Aide à l’Enfance de l’Inde.

The AEIN team pose for a photo
Susi Estgen and Karin Schneider
Prabhu, Soundappan and Shavmila
Namu Thapa, Chudamani K.C. and Gita K.C.
Emilie Henry and Simon Hasne
Rupa, Gita, Ruchi and Namrata
Colin and Lynn Kimmes
Yara, Anandi & Kali Braun
Joelma is pictured at the bazaar
Liliane Ries, Françoise Binsfeld, Mr. Lok Bahadur, and Jean-Marie on the treadmill
Anyone for cake? Edmée, Liette and Christiane work the stand
The hall was filled with the mouthwatering fragrance of Indian cuisine
A stallholder smiles for the camera
The bazaar helped raise around €25,000 for the not for profit’s activities in India and Nepal
The forty-second AEIN bazaar took place on 9 February
The team from Visit Nepal 2020
The forty-second AEIN bazaar took place on 9 February
AEIN director Françoise Binsfeld speaks with Mr. Lok Bahadur
Many of the items on sale had been made in India or Nepal
A woman admires the handcrafts on sale
Among the annual highlights are the delicious Indian meal served
The cultural centre was bubbling with activity
The second-hand book stand was a big draw for book worms
The bazaar offered a chance to shop and be sociable
A young girl colours a mandala
A traditional puppet were among authentic items on sale at the bazaar
Dosa pancakes being prepared at the bazaar
Photo: LaLa La Photo

Xavier Bettel (DP) and family minister Corinne Cahen (DP) mingled with the crowds at the Sandweiler cultural centre on Sunday. They and the hundreds of other visitors and supporters bought gifts, took part in workshops and tasted authentic Indian cuisine which, this year, included Dosa pancakes made by association director Françoise Binsfeld.

“The Mount Everest Challenge was a real highlight,” Binsfeld said, explaining that as part of the challenge Jean-Marie Wildgen climbed 22 kilometres with a gradient of 12% on a treadmill. Thirty years ago the Luxembourger had adopted two Indian children thanks to the connections the association provided. “That was why he wanted to give something back to us […] His two children were there. They now have their own kids,” the director said.

The bazaar helped raise around €25,000 for the not for profit’s activities in India and Nepal, which this year focus on improving social conditions for women and girls. Among the many projects they highlighted on Sunday are dedicated to fighting child marriage in India and treating women victims of sexual abuse in Nepal following the 1996-2006 civil war. The association’s activities are 80% financed by the development and cooperation ministry.

Jean-Marie Wildgen Françoise Binsfeld Aide à l'Enfance de l'Inde et du Nepal luxembourg India Nepal charity Mount Everest Challenge fundraising development