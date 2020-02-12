10 things to do this week

Investment trade group marks first decade

Snapshots Business 12.02.2020 Delano
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne

The Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA) celebrated its 10th anniversary this week.

Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider, CEO of the Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA), signs a commemorative poster during a reception to mark the trade group’s 10th anniversary, 11 February 2020
Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider of the Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA) speaks during a reception to mark the trade group’s 10th anniversary, 11 February 2020
Luis Galveias, Natalia Koltunovskaya and Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider, all of the LPEA, are seen during a reception to mark the trade group’s 10th anniversary, 11 February 2020
Michaela Viskupicova of the LPEA speaks during the trade group’s 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
Claus Mansfeldt, chair of the LPEA, Jhemp Bastin, a Luxembourg artist, and Hans-Jürgen Schmitz, LPEA committee member, are seen during the LPEA’s 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
The Luxembourg artist Jhemp Bastin created a sculpture entitled “Éon” to mark the LPEA’s 10th anniversary
Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider, Jhemp Bastin, his “Éon” sculpture and Pierre Gramegna are seen during the LPEA’s 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
Pierre Gramegna, the finance minister (DP), is seen speaking at the Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA) 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
Claus Mansfeldt, chair of the LPEA, speaks during the trade group’s 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider (left) and Norbert Becker (centre) are seen during the LPEA’s 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
Luis Galveias, Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider, Nicolas Mackel and Stephane Pesch
Nasir Zubairi (left)
Attendees are seen during the LPEA’s 10th anniversary reception, 11 February 2020
Tom Théobald (right)
Norbert Becker (right)
A reception attendee signs a commemorative poster to mark the LPEA’s 10th anniversary, 11 February 2020
A commemorative poster to mark the LPEA’s 10th anniversary, 11 February 2020
The Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association’s 10th anniversary reception was held at the Golf Club Grand Ducal in Senningerberg, 11 February 2020
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne

Speaking at the reception, Pierre Gramegna, the DP finance minister, said:

“You have been particularly effective. The LPEA was created with 25 members. It now has 260. It is therefore 10 times larger than 10 years ago!”

Looking ahead, the LPEA said it had four main priorities: broadening access to private equity, expanding the venture capital ecosystem, making the world of private equity understood by a wider community of stakeholders, and recruiting more women into the industry.

Claus Mansfeldt, chair of the LPEA, commented at the event:

“The growth of private equity will continue during the next 10 years and will again exceed the performance of the stock market.... We also want private equity to be more accessible to individual investors. We would like Luxembourg to be innovative on this topic. This could in particular be a fantastic opportunity for private banks to be able to offer their clients the opportunity to invest in private equity.”

However, Rajaa Mekouar-Schneider, CEO of LPEA, stated that more training was needed:

“We need to train employees in the sector to enable them to develop their careers and to remain competitive with other financial centres.”

Private equity employs around 5,000 people in the grand duchy, mostly in back office functions.

Reported by Laura Fort; edited by Aaron Grunwald

