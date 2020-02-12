Investment trade group marks first decade

The Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA) celebrated its 10th anniversary this week.
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne
Speaking at the reception, Pierre Gramegna, the DP finance minister, said:
“You have been particularly effective. The LPEA was created with 25 members. It now has 260. It is therefore 10 times larger than 10 years ago!”
Looking ahead, the LPEA said it had four main priorities: broadening access to private equity, expanding the venture capital ecosystem, making the world of private equity understood by a wider community of stakeholders, and recruiting more women into the industry.
“The growth of private equity will continue during the next 10 years and will again exceed the performance of the stock market.... We also want private equity to be more accessible to individual investors. We would like Luxembourg to be innovative on this topic. This could in particular be a fantastic opportunity for private banks to be able to offer their clients the opportunity to invest in private equity.”
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close