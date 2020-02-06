Media Awards winners

A total of 24 prizes were handed out at the 2020 ceremony at the Victor Hugo halls on Wednesday evening.
Held every two years, the Media Awards are organised by Maison Moderne (the publisher of Delano) and RTL. The winners this year ranged from a “Game of Thrones”-inspired chair made of spanners and other tools to what we can only guess was a parody of “Flight of the Concords” rapping.
Among the prize winners were a campaign on the use of plastic bags by Mikado Publicis for the ministry of sustainable development, which picked up the gold award in the “Ooh/Dooh” category and the silver and public prize awards in the press campaign category.
Binsfeld picked up the gold award in the cross-media category for its “We give you the energy. You write the story” campaign for energy provider Enovos. The chamber of trades and Vous Agency were rewarded with gold in the press category for a “Game of Thrones”-inspired ad encouraging young people to master a trade. Ierace Dechmann + Partners’ ad for Arendt Business Advisory won Press B2B gold, while IP Productions and Fare Real Estate picked up the top medal in the best radio spot category.
The best TV or cinema ad was won by BeetoCee and Post for its “Pack-Up” rapping clip. Comed won digital category gold for its “quiz” campaign for the 2 city museums (Villa Vauban and the Luxembourg City History Museum) and Binsfeld won another gold for its “excellence” campaign for Cobolux.
The jury this year was presided by Hugues Delcourt (former CEO at BIL), Luc Biever (managing director at TNS ILRES), Marianne Grisse (graphic design teacher), Marc Sniukas (director of innovation at Deloitte), Isabelle Weill (associate partner Hunteed; independent board director at Madvertise) and Laurent Witz (CEO, producer and director at Zeilt).
The full list of winners in each category is available on the official Media Awards website.