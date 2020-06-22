Sleeping prince: Charles catches a nap with a giant teddy bear
Photos of Prince Charles were released by the grand ducal court on Monday morning.
Just in time for National Day, the new photos of Prince Charles, the first child of Crown Prince Guillaume and Princes Stéphanie, were taken for the court by Sophie Margue. They show the prince, who was born on 10 May, sleeping with a large teddy bear, as well as in the arms of his parents. Another photo of the three generations of male heirs show Charles with the Crown Prince and his grandfather, Grand Duke Henri.
