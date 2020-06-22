10 things to do this week

16.06 - 23.06 2020
Drive-in Duke’s

22.06.2020

The official celebrations may have been cancelled, but you can still party on National Day Eve…in your car.

New photos of Prince Charles

Snapshots Current affairs 22.06.2020 Delano staff
Sleeping prince: Charles catches a nap with a giant teddy bear

Photos of Prince Charles were released by the grand ducal court on Monday morning.

Sleeping prince: Charles catches a nap with a giant teddy bear
Mother’s pride: Princess Stéphanie and Prince Charles
Proud parents Princess Stéphanie and Crown Prince Guillaume with Prince Charles
Three generations: Grand Duke Henri, Prince Guillaume and Prince Charles
Just in time for National Day, the new photos of Prince Charles, the first child of Crown Prince Guillaume and Princes Stéphanie, were taken for the court by Sophie Margue. They show the prince, who was born on 10 May, sleeping with a large teddy bear, as well as in the arms of his parents. Another photo of the three generations of male heirs show Charles with the Crown Prince and his grandfather, Grand Duke Henri.

