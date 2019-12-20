10 things to do this week

17.12 - 31.12 2019

An "office" Christmas lunch like no other

Snapshots Current affairs 20.12.2019 Jess Bauldry
Françoise Clement serves soup to guests at the Stëmm vun der Strooss Christmas lunch

Photo: Jess Bauldry

While companies around the country were organising Christmas celebrations for staff, homeless charity Stëmm vun der Strooss hosted its own large-scale lunch for the country’s most vulnerable.

The Stëmm vun der Strooss Christmas lunch was hosted on 19 December at the Bonnevoie cultural centre
Two FNEL scout members prepare bread to accompany the starter
Chef for the Stëmm Hollenfels centre Georges De Jon shows a large pot of soup
Volunteers set out covers for 400 guests at the cultural centre
Pictet volunteer Laurent Crucenzo smiles to the camera
Volunteers from second-hand clothing fundraising initiative Kleiderbörse
Not for profit Taba collected toys which children could choose from
Andrea Pires, pictured right, explained there are more donors in 2019 and therefore more toys
The room is ready to go. Volunteers waited until the officially opening at 12:30pm
Gisela Schroeder and Berta Ferreira of State Street are among volunteers representing the bank
A volunteer sets out reception mocktails
Special delivery--pre-prepared meals from other sites were delivered to the cultural centre
In the chiller, scouts prepare the desserts
Morgan Stanley volunteers Pietro, Chico, Chrysa and Carlo
Dessert was supplied by Schneckert and Auchan
Artist Titania Helbach shows the portraits she made of homeless people and the mousemat prints she will give them
The first guests arrrive and are greeted with a drink
Alcohol is not permitted inside the building
The atmosphere is warm and friendly
Terri and Sandrine raise a glass
Steve Weber and Sandra SchloesserHassiba Boubmani
Hassiba Boubmani has a job but doesn't earn enough for pay for housing and so lives in a homeless shelter
Volunteers greet people with a smile
Raffael Maia and Sonny Gosal, pictured with his two children
All stakeholders received a free ticket for the tombola
Stëmm vun der Stross director Alexandra Oxacelay poses for a photo
Manuel, centre, with Evelyn Gschwindt of Jungen an Drogen Hellef
A Jungen an Drogen Hellef team member serves popcorn at their stand
The starters were served to the guests by volunteers
The first course consisted of vegetable soup
Around 80 volunteers helped make the lunch happen
Outside in the barber truck, Namuel Cruz cuts hair for free
Owner of the mobile barber truck Ken Kries poses for a photo with a customer
Allen & Overy staff the cloakroom
Volunteers queue to serve the next customers
Sandrine, Cédric and Teri pose for a photo
A volunteer holds a staff to indicate which row of tables to serve
The volunteers were kept on their toes throughout the afternoon
A Stëmm vun der Strooss worker laughs with a stakeholder
A happy customer waves to the camera
Marc Tholl, right
Now in its twenty-third edition, the lunch hosted at the Bonnevoie cultural centre placed 400 people living on the margins of society at the centre of celebrations, inviting 80 volunteers from all walks of life to serve and make them feel special.

“A hot meal is a basic necessity to live. But this lunch is about more than just eating,” event coordinator Tony Barrela said. “It’s a place of support from this external world where they don’t trust others, a place where they can be at ease. That’s why people go to eat and stay until it closes. It’s warm and there’s music.” Barrela, who has worked for Stëmm for the last three years, said that what he enjoyed most about the day was bringing a smile to people’s faces.

There appeared to be no shortage of people volunteering to help on the day. “50 people requested to volunteer today. We had to select names at random,” Françoise Clement, one of 10 volunteers selected to represent Pictet bank, explained.

Some 400 places were laid out at the Stëmm vun der Strooss lunch. Photo: Delano

Prior to the lunch start a Stëmm staff member gave a briefing to volunteers explaining that not all stakeholders would be appreciative, and volunteers should not take a negative response personally.

Chico Pettie, a volunteer from Morgan Stanley, acknowledged the challenges: “I think it’s going to be quite difficult, emotionally, because you’re giving to people who don’t often have things done for them. They might see their life as one struggle after another. Today it’s not like that. Sonny Gosal and Raffael Maia attended the lunch as their employer, TM Immo, was a sponsor. Gosal brought his two children so they could “see what life is really about.”

“It’s not just about living in Luxembourg and everyone living in a house and earning remarkable amounts of money. I think it’s important for them to see that other people need help,” he said.

Other stands included the Ken Kries barber truck, which offered free haircuts and grooming services. A popcorn and candy floss stand from Jungen- an Drogenhëllef, and portraits of homeless people by Titania Helbach.

Titania Helbach shows the mouse mats she made from her portraits. Photo: Delano

A hobby artist, Helbach began her series “Luxembourg savoir survivre” (know how to survive) of homeless portraits to challenge the “Luxembourg, Lëtz make it happen” campaign. “These are people whose goal is to survive from one day to the next,” she said. Because the subjects do not have a home where they can hang the portraits, she printed them onto mouse mats, so they can carry them around with them. “I want these people to know that they are valued enough to be painted,” she said.

Like the volunteers, the stakeholders represented a panoply of different nationalities, from Tunisia to Mexico, Spain and Italy. Most wanted to just enjoy the moment and shied away from the limelight. But others, like Hassiba, were open. Of Maghrebin origin, Hassiba came alone to Luxembourg from France at the end of November for work. She has an undeclared job and lives at a homeless foyer for the timebeing. “I don’t feel like a foreigner here,” she said. “I feel that in Luxembourg there is greater respect for human beings that in France.”

