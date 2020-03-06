10 things to do this week

St George's students on the ball for inclusion

Snapshots Current affairs 06.03.2020 Jess Bauldry
Youngsters give touch rugby the thumbs up at the sportify event on Thursday 5 March, 2020

Photo: LaLa La Photo

A week of inclusive sports involving St George’s International School students with Greek and Austrian youngsters with learning difficulties culminated in a morning of touch rugby.

The training session was hosted at Boy Konen stadium in Cessange
Students took time out of the normal school day to participate
Despite the wet and cold, they had a good warmup
Touch is a non-contact form of rugby that is akin to rugby league
Students took time out of the normal school day to participate
Fitness and warm muscles were key to avoid injury
Four youngsters from Cyprus and four from Austria came to Luxembourg for the sportify programme
They were greeted and supported by St George's International School students
A youngster catches the ball
Andy Bowyer, one of the coaches, is pictured catching the ball
Coach Joe Lister takes on two students
Youngsters practice catching the ball
Coaches from left: Andy Bowyer, James Hancock, Scott Browne and Joe Lister
A player goes down
Sometimes touch involves carrying more than just the ball
Touch Luxembourg president Nick Frank tosses the ball to a youngster
A student does a roll ball
James Hancock takes players through their paces
Students line up the balls
Students practice their kicking
Students practice their kicking
Once the game was underway, students took to it with speed and grace
And they didn't forget to share the ball
Photo: LaLa La Photo

Despite the fact that Thursday’s session, coordinated by Luxembourg Touch and a handful of volunteer coaches, was hosted in the wet and cold at Boy Konen stadium, spirits could not have been higher.

“We found it really uplifting because the kids’ attitudes were amazing. There were a couple of lads who had severe difficulties […] But they did really well,” Frank told Delano.

The four Austrian students from a state school in Graz and four Cypriots, from a special school in Larnaca, Cyprus, came to Luxembourg as part of “sportify”, an inclusive sports programme.

“The more integrated people with learning difficulties are in everyday society, the more likely they are to access and thrive in everyday society,” Frank explained. “One way of encouraging that is through sport. For a lot of people with learning difficulties, they get excluded from sport because they may not be able to move as a quickly or think as fast.”

Frank, whose son has dyspraxia, knows the transformational power inclusive or unified sports can have. Through playing unified basketball and karate, he has seen his son develop important life skills and grow in confidence. He said: “I can’t tell you how much joy I got from watching Jasper play and watching him grow as a person, both physically and coordination-wise.”

Earlier in the week, the young people took part in ballroom dancing classes, ten-pin bowling and a tour of Luxembourg City with St George’s students getting involved at all stages.

“It’s a really good project for inclusion and getting our students involved in understanding what the difficulties are, and some of the great things that students with learning difficulties can bring […] It’s really rewarding for our students and staff,” St George’s assistant head and local project coordinator Gary Cooper told Delano.

The students will meet again in May when a group from St George’s visits Graz for a unified sports floor ball tournament and then again in September, when they visit the warmer climes of Cyprus for a few days of volleyball, beach football and possibly scuba diving.