26.05 - 02.06 2020
Go out, responsibly

26.05.2020

Great news for the local Horeca sector means we can all enjoy socialising in public again.

Terraces reopen amid “Safe to Serve” label take-up

Snapshots Lifestyle 28.05.2020 Duncan Roberts
Terraces opened again on Wednesday with customers required to wear masks when not seated at their assigned table.

Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne

Hundreds of drinkers enjoyed the sunshine on Wednesday to take advantage of the reopening of terraces.

Terraces opened again on Wednesday with customers required to wear masks when not seated at their assigned table.
Drinkers enjoy the sunshine at Rotondes, 27 March 2020
Crowds outside the Wëllem bar on rue de la Reine, 27 March 2020
Tables outside Paname just off the place de Paris were set according to social distancing requirements
The terraces on the place d’Armes attracted healthy crowds, 27 March 2020
Bar staff wearing masks at Rotondes
Some familiar faces at the Beim Renert on the place Guillaume II
The bars along the rue du Marché-aux-herbes were doing a roaring trade
Kaempff-Kohler in Luxembourg City, 27 March 2020
The popular Bazaar restaurant and café was among those that reopened on Wednesday
Locals enjoy the terrace at the Beaulieu restaurant and café in Bonnevoie, 27 March 2020
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne

Bars and cafés were allowed to reopen their terraces on Wednesday under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. As our photos show, most establishments drew packed houses and as our photos show, most were clearly maintaining strict social distancing standards.

Meanwhile, minister for tourism and small- and medium-size enterprises Lex Delles (DP) presented details of the new “Safe to Serve” label developed by hotel, restaurant and café trade group Horesca.

Delles said at a press conference on Wednesday morning that the label has already been granted to some 60 restaurants and bars. The label commits establishments to maintaining clear standards aimed at ensuring the health and safety of staff and customers.

