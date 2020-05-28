Terraces reopen amid “Safe to Serve” label take-up

Hundreds of drinkers enjoyed the sunshine on Wednesday to take advantage of the reopening of terraces.
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne
Bars and cafés were allowed to reopen their terraces on Wednesday under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. As our photos show, most establishments drew packed houses and as our photos show, most were clearly maintaining strict social distancing standards.
Meanwhile, minister for tourism and small- and medium-size enterprises Lex Delles (DP) presented details of the new “Safe to Serve” label developed by hotel, restaurant and café trade group Horesca.
Delles said at a press conference on Wednesday morning that the label has already been granted to some 60 restaurants and bars. The label commits establishments to maintaining clear standards aimed at ensuring the health and safety of staff and customers.