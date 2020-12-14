10 things to do this week

08.12 - 15.12 2020
1

Get local compilation

08.12.2020

13 songs made by local artists for 100,7 radio’s Schlofzëmmerbléck are now available on a vinyl compilation album.

Tram extension receives royal approval

Snapshots Current affairs 14.12.2020 Jess Bauldry
Photo: Nader Ghavami

Luxembourg achieved a major transport landmark on Sunday with the inauguration of the extension of Luxembourg’s tram network to the train station.

Travelling in style, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri boards the tram
Travelling in style, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri boards the tram
New end of the line, passengers can travel from Kirchberg to the train station
New end of the line, passengers can travel from Kirchberg to the train station
Grand Duke Henri is pictured speaking with Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer
Grand Duke Henri is pictured speaking with Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer
New signage was installed for the extension
New signage was installed for the extension
The tram was the star of the show on Sunday
The tram was the star of the show on Sunday
Dignitaries gathered on Sunday for the tram extension inauguration
Dignitaries gathered on Sunday for the tram extension inauguration
Luxembourg mobility minister François Bausch (Green) speaks with Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer (DP)
Luxembourg mobility minister François Bausch (Green) speaks with Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer (DP)
Grand Duke Henri is pictured speaking to the tram driver
Grand Duke Henri is pictured speaking to the tram driver
Destination gare--the train station is pictured
Destination gare--the train station is pictured
The inauguration included a tape cutting ceremony in Place des Martyrs
The inauguration included a tape cutting ceremony in Place des Martyrs
Grand Duke Henri and Lydie Polfer board the tram
Grand Duke Henri and Lydie Polfer board the tram
The tram extension turned a few heads on Sunday
The tram extension turned a few heads on Sunday
The tram is pictured at Hamilius
The tram is pictured at Hamilius
The tram is pictured on Pont Adolphe
The tram is pictured on Pont Adolphe
An empty tram station
An empty tram station
Photo: Nader Ghavami

While celebrations were muted because of covid, Grand Duke Henri was present to add a royal touch to the occasion, travelling along the extended line from Place de l’Etoile to Place de la Gare.

The extension enables passengers to travel 16-kilometres between the train station and Kirchberg, part of a strategy to reduce private car use in the capital, as well as bus journeys.  

Green mobility minister François Bausch told our sister publication Paperjam the extension was not an end in itself, as the network will in future be extended to the Cloche d’Or (2023), Findel airport (2024) and, eventually, Esch-sur-Alzette.  

“It was in any case a long-awaited moment. We knew that this section would be very difficult to manage, because it is very complex. But in spite of everything, we met the deadline. And this despite the fact that we had to deal with a 5-week work stoppage. All this while respecting our budget” he said.

Challenges

Bausch said the experience gained from constructing the network will pay off in future, though there remain some challenging sections.

“Up to the Ban de Gasperich it will be a little more tricky, especially in the rue des Scillas. The boulevard will be widened because the new N3 will be diverted there. But in the long run this will benefit the whole area. It will be a new boost to the development of the Howald district,” he said.

There are two snags in the road, however. Negotiations are ongoing with concrete provider Beton Feidt, which is on the route.  Meanwhile, talks have stalled with the Olos Fund, which owns plots of land targeted for the extension. “This is more complicated because we don't know who our contact person is anymore. So I have launched an expropriation procedure. Even if I still prefer an amicable settlement,” said Bausch.

If not resolved in time for the Cloche d’Or extension, the minister said the tram will be temporarily moved to a single track over 150 metres.

Looking further along, Bausch said the future of transport in the capital would be multimodal, combining different forms of public transport.

Grand Duke Henri François Bausch Lydie Polfer LuxTram luxembourg tram mobility public transport